Iowa raceways allowed to reopen June 1 at 50 percent capacity

As COVID-19 continues to spread across Iowa, the state's sports fans received a bit of welcome news on Tuesday.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in her daily press conference on Tuesday that racetracks throughout the state can open their doors to spectators on June 1, at 50 percent capacity.
The announcement was a part of Reynolds plans to continue reopening the state. Along with racetracks, places like casinos, gambling facilities, amusement parks, bowling alleys, pool halls, and arcades will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity.
That means that fans will soon be allowed to watch races at Mason City Motor Speedway. Track Promoter Todd Staley announced on Facebook that the Speedway will begin its weekly racing season on June 7, with 50 percent of the grandstands filled.
The Speedway had races scheduled for each of the past two Sunday nights, but both were rained out.
Tickets will be $5.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
