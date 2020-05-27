Iowa raceways allowed to reopen June 1 at 50 percent capacity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As COVID-19 continues to spread across Iowa, the state's sports fans received a bit of welcome news on Tuesday.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in her daily press conference on Tuesday that racetracks throughout the state can open their doors to spectators on June 1, at 50 percent capacity.

The announcement was a part of Reynolds plans to continue reopening the state. Along with racetracks, places like casinos, gambling facilities, amusement parks, bowling alleys, pool halls, and arcades will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity.

That means that fans will soon be allowed to watch races at Mason City Motor Speedway. Track Promoter Todd Staley announced on Facebook that the Speedway will begin its weekly racing season on June 7, with 50 percent of the grandstands filled.

The Speedway had races scheduled for each of the past two Sunday nights, but both were rained out.

Tickets will be $5.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.