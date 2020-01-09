Iowa quarterback situation evolving as Mansell looks to leave

Iowa will begin spring football practices in March with two scholarship quarterbacks on campus.
Peyton Mansell, who dropped into the third spot on the Hawkeye depth chart last fall, plans to transfer to another program this month after not seeing any action in a reserve role for Iowa during its recently completed 10-3 season.
"I am looking at my options right now, but the hope is to enroll somewhere next week and be in a position to compete this spring with a new program," Mansell said. "I feel like the time is right and this is the best thing for me."
Mansell's decision comes as Iowa works to replace three-year starter Nate Stanley at quarterback this spring.
Sophomore Spencer Petras, a 6-foot-5 pro-style quarterback who mirrors Stanley's skill set in many respects, moved past Mansell into the second slot on the depth chart before Iowa's season opener last fall, was the only quarterback other than Stanley to throw a pass in a game for Iowa last season.
The only other scholarship quarterback in the program who returns is 6-1 redshirt freshman Alex Padilla.
Iowa's roster also includes a walk-on quarterback, 6-5 sophomore Connor Kapisak.
The Hawkeyes will add an additional scholarship quarterback in June when true freshman Deuce Hogan of Grapevine, Texas, joins the program.
Both Petras and Padilla enrolled at mid-year and will be participating in spring practices for the third and second years. respectively.
"There are good guys in the program. I've had a good experience at Iowa, had a lot of good teammates," Mansell said. "This was just something I felt I needed to do and I'm anxious to see where it leads."
Mansell declined to discuss the programs he is considering.
The Belton. Texas, native was recruited by former Iowa offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Greg Davis,sticking with his commitment and signing with Iowa following Davis' retirement in 2017.
Before not seeing any snaps in 2019, Mansell did see action in five games as a redshirt freshman in 2018, completing 5-of-8 passes for 83 yards and rushing eight times for 31 yards and one touchdown.
Petras has appeared in five games over the past two seasons for Iowa, including three games in 2019. He completed 6-of-10 passes for 25 yards and rushed once for a one-yard touchdown last fall.