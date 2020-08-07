Iowa officials: Limited spectators at Kinnick Stadium

If Iowa plays its five scheduled home football games at Kinnick Stadium this fall, attendance will be limited to fewer than 15,000 fans and all spectators will be required to wear face coverings.
Iowa announced those moves, as well as a significant change in how football tickets for 2020 will be sold for a season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, on Thursday afternoon.
In a letter addressed to the “University of Iowa Football Family’’ from director of athletics Gary Barta, Iowa indicated it plans to sell all tickets on a single-game basis and not as a season ticket.
“This provides greater access and flexibility for our season ticket holders and the opportunity to increase or decrease capacity as the season unfolds,’’ Barta wrote.
Iowa halted the sale of season tickets in late June and at that time, senior associate athletics director Matt Henderson said that including tickets sold to students, the Hawkeyes had already moved around 40,000 season tickets for what was then a seven-game home schedule.
After eliminating nonconference games from the schedule last month, the Big Ten unveiled a new 10-game, conference-only schedule Wednesday which includes five home games for all league teams.
Iowa unveiled its game day game plan for the upcoming season on Thursday, a plan that Barta prefaced by writing, “If we play and fans are permitted to attend,’’ reflecting the continued uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season.
In its plan for hosting games at 69,250-seat Kinnick Stadium, Iowa expects capacity to be reduced to approximately 10,000-15,000 seats per game.
Seating in the main grandstands and premium seating areas will follow six-foot social distancing guidelines.
Fans will be required to wear face coverings to be admitted to the facility and additional mitigation strategies will be in place.
Iowa previously announced that all tickets and parking passes for the 2020 season will shift to a mobile format.
Iowa announced that university-owned parking lots will be restricted to 50 percent of capacity and will open four hours before kickoff.
Details on ticketing remain a work in progress, but Iowa has determined that all seats will be sold on a single-game basis with prices based on seat location within the stadium and the opponent. Iowa hopes to put those tickets on sale at some point during the week of Aug. 26.
Fans will select tickets in groups of two or four, all socially distanced throughout the stadium. Iowa is limiting tickets to blocks of two or four to maximize capacity at Kinnick Stadium will meeting social distancing requirements.
Seat locations will be sold on a best available at the time of purchase basis by section.
Parking will also be sold on a single-game basis with one spot per account.
University of Iowa students will have access to single-game tickets in the student section. The capacity will be limited and distribution plans are still being finalized.
For fans who have already ordered season tickets for 2020, tickets and required per-seat contributions will automatically be rolled over to 2021 and season ticket holders will not need to take any further action unless they want to request a refund or convert their per-seat/parking requirement to a tax-deductable donation.
Fans who do not want their tickets and per-seat contributions rolled over to 2021 have until Aug. 14 to request a refund or convert it to a donation and that action can be taken by emailing tickets@hawkeyesports.com.
Individuals who purchased the Fight for Iowa mobile pass for the 2020 season will be fully refunded and will be required to purchase single-game tickets, if available, when they are made available to the general public.
With the single-game ticket process, fans will not be retain their reserved seats in 2020, but Iowa will apply season ticket locations from 2019 to tickets for the 2021 season.
Individuals who have renewed season tickets will be required to purchase single-game tickets if they want to attend games in 2020. Iowa athletics will not apply an individual’s current investment to purchase of single-game tickets.
Fans who previously ordered season tickets for 2020 will have priority access to purchase single-game tickets when they go on sale. Any single-game tickets remaining after the priority sale concludes will be made available to the general public.
Iowa is not the only Big Ten institution dealing with football stadium capacity limitations for the 2020 season.
Illinois previously announced that capacity at 60,670-seat Memorial Stadium will be limited to just over 10,000 fans at five Fighting Illini home games.
Ohio State finds itself in a situation not unlike Iowa, have sold 44,320 season tickets but facing restrictions which could limit Ohio Stadium to 20 percent of its capacity of 104,944 for the upcoming season.
With current state guidelines in Pennsylvania limiting crowds at outdoor events to 250 people, Penn State informed its season ticket holders Thursday that it is planning to conduct its fall events with no fans in general seating areas.
Rutgers faces similar restrictions in New Jersey and has announced plans to limit attendance at its home football games to 500.
