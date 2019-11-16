IOWA CITY – After being able to concentrate on one of the nation’s premier running backs last weekend, Iowa finds itself with a different type of defensive challenge this week.
Seventh-ranked Minnesota has built its first 9-0 record in 115 years by coming after opponents from all sorts of directions.
“They’ve got a lot of really good skill players making big plays all over the place,’’ Iowa strong safety Geno Stone said. “We have a lot to get ready for this week.’’
The Hawkeyes haven’t allowed more than 24 points in a game this season and the Golden Gophers haven’t scored fewer than 28 anytime this season heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m. battle for Floyd of Rosedale at Kinnick Stadium.
“We have to eliminate their big plays. That’s where it starts, not letting them have those 20-, 21-yard gains,’’ Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert said. “That starts with limiting what they do on first and second down, putting them in third-and-long situations and getting them out of their comfort zone.’’
It’s been a comfort-filled season for Tanner Morgan, Minnesota’s 6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore quarterback.
Through nine games, he has completed 131-of-193 passes for 2,100 yards. The Kentucky native has thrown 21 touchdown passes and has been intercepted just four times.
He has topped a 90-percent completion rate twice during the Golden Gophers’ 6-0 Big Ten start, completing 21-of-22 passes against Purdue and 18 of the 20 he attempted last week while throwing for 339 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-26 win over Penn State.
“His statistics, that’s a really good indicator that not only is he being productive, but he’s being smart with what he’s doing. They don’t beat themselves,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s a young player, but he’s not playing like a young player.’’
Morgan has thrived by spreading the ball around.
Minnesota averages 37.6 points per game, second in the Big Ten to only the 51 points per game Ohio State is scoring, and the Golden Gophers have balanced the 21 touchdown passes Morgan has thrown by rushing for 22 scores.
Experienced personnel in both areas is helping make it all work for Minnesota.
“They’ve good group of running backs, good, tough runners, and a bunch of receivers who can make plays,’’ Colbert said.
The run-pass option has been good for the Gophers.
“They’re kind of Big 12-ish in the way they approach things on offense,’’ Colbert said. “They hit for some big plays against Penn State. We’ve got to be able to cover the field.’’
Stone said experience Iowa gained in defending run-pass option approaches used by Iowa State and Penn State earlier this season should benefit the Hawkeyes now.
“They look a little like those teams and the experience of going up against them, it gives us some idea of what we can expect,’’ Stone said. “We still have to step up and make the plays, but it gives us some familiarity.’’
The strength and depth Minnesota has shown in its offensive skill positions adds to the challenge Iowa faces as its works to retain possession of Floyd of Rosedale, the bronze pig trophy the winner of the border battle will claim for the 85th time and a prize the Hawkeyes have held the past four years.
The Golden Gophers have scored on 11 offensive plays of 20 yards or more, including a collection of eight touchdown receptions of 38 yards or more recorded by three receivers.
Tyler Johnson, Rashod Bateman and Chris Autman-Bell have combined for 108 receptions, 1,896 yards and 20 touchdowns.
“I thought they were one of the better receiver groups in the Big Ten, if not the best, a year ago,’’ Ferentz said. “Now, they’re a year older, continuing to grow. They can take balls and run with them, but they will also throw the ball deep and do it successfully.’’
They’re complemented by a veteran group of running backs.
Fifth-year seniors Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks have returned from injuries to join sophomore Mohamed Ibrahim in leading a rushing attack that has averaged 195.2 yards per game.
Smith runs for an average of 104.4 yards per game and he joins Johnson in having enjoyed success-filled careers.
Smith has 3,899 rushing yards and Johnson has 2,717 receiving yards to lead the Gophers’ balanced attack.
“What you’re hoping to do is find a good balance and they’ve got that,’’ Ferentz said. “They’ve just been playing well, playing with a lot of confidence right now. They’ve earned their record, improving in every phase this season.’’
Colbert labels the Minnesota offense the best Iowa has seen so far this season.
“The balance they have, we know that we’re going to have to be on top of our game,’’ he said. “We will need to be at our best, not allow them to have the big plays they want.’’
Iowa’s defense has allowed just two rushing plays of 20 or more yards this season, both on carries by Taylor last week, and has given up seven pass plays of 30 yards or more.
“We have to be ready to stay in our gaps and finish plays and not let the running backs get extra yardage,’’ defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore said. “We can’t let them get in their comfort zone.’’
