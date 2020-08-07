Iowa, Iowa State football will open among the nation’s elite

When and if a unique 2020 college football season begins, Iowa and Iowa State will open among the nation’s elite.
Both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones are among teams ranked in the preseason top 25 in the Amway coaches poll which was released Thursday.
Iowa checks in at 23rd while Iowa State opens at 25th, the second consecutive year coaches have ranked the Hawkeyes and Cyclones in their preseason top 25.
Clemson, returning quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne but replacing four offensive line starters and its top two receivers, received 38 first-place votes to top a poll which ranks Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and LSU behind the Tigers in the top five.
The Buckeyes, receiving 17 first-place votes, lead a group of six Big Ten teams in the initial poll of the season.
Alabama received four first-place votes and defending national champion LSU received six first-place votes from the coaches.
Oklahoma is the highest rated team among four Big 12 teams which are in the debut of the season.
The Sooners are ranked sixth, landing in front of Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame in the top 10.
Iowa will open the year with a new starting quarterback but returns seven offensive starters and five defensive starters from a 10-3 team which enters the season riding a four-game win streak including a 49-24 victory over USC in the Holiday Bowl.
During a 10-game, conference-only schedule, coach Kirk Ferentz’s 22nd team is scheduled to face four of the Big Ten’s five other ranked teams and will play three of those teams on the road.
In addition to closing the Big Ten season at second-ranked Ohio State on Nov. 21, Iowa also visits No. 7 Penn State on Oct. 24 and 18th-ranked Minnesota on Sept. 19.
The only team in the preseason poll scheduled to visit Kinnick Stadium this season is Wisconsin, which plays at Iowa on Nov. 14 and is ranked 12th in the preseason poll.
Michigan, the other Big Ten team in the poll, begins the year ranked 15th.
Iowa State will play one of the three other rated Big 12 teams at Jack Trice Stadium this season, facing the others on the road.
Coach Matt Campbell’s team returns eight defensive starters and five lineup regulars on offense from a 7-6 team, building around record-setting quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall and tight end Charlie Kolar on offense.
The Big 12 earlier this week announced plans to rework its 2020 schedule to create additional flexibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but ISU will face the same home and road opponents this season although the dates will likely change from schedules previously announced.
The Cyclones will host sixth-ranked Oklahoma this season and will face road tests at 14th-ranked Texas and 16th-ranked Oklahoma State.
Iowa and Iowa State are not scheduled to meet this season, their game at Kinnick Stadium canceled when the Big Ten decided its teams would not play any nonconference games because of the coronavirus pandemic.
