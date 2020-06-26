Iowa football's defensive front undergoing makeover

“Way back when I first got here, it was Jaleel (Johnson). Then down the line to guys like Parker Hesse and Anthony Nelson. And then it was me taking a bigger role last year with Austin Schulte and A.J. Epenesa. I feel like I’m ready for the added load.’’

Golston finished last season with 47 tackles and his 9.5 tackles for a loss and seven quarterback hurries were second on the team behind Epenesa. He also finished with three sacks, five pass break ups and one interception.

He’ll be the anchor for a defense front that has created its strength in recent years with its depth.

Defensive coordinator Phil Parker said last fall he would typically like to see a rotation of eight-to-10 players at the four defensive line spots, a number that depends on the readiness and depth that develops over time.

That depth which helped Iowa craft a 10-3 record last season allows the Hawkeyes to return experience even if Golston, who earned honorable mention all-Big Ten honors last season, is the lone returning starter.

Daviyon Nixon and Austin Schulte saw snaps at the tackle positions last season behind Lattimore and Reiff.

They combined for 41 tackles and as he prepares for his junior season, Nixon is positioned for a breakout season.