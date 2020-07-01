Iowa football season ticket plan still in flux

Final plans remain undetermined, but football season ticket holders at Iowa, Illinois and Iowa State are beginning to get an idea of what the 2020 season may look like on game day this fall.
Iowa announced last week that it was pausing sales of Hawkeye season tickets beginning today, while Illinois and Iowa State both reached out to fans last week painting a preliminary picture of how things will be once games kick off because of changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think at the end of the day, we want people to be comfortable with the decisions they make and we understand that these are unique times,’’ said Matt Henderson, Iowa senior associate athletic director for external relations.
“It’s tough. I’ve talked with people who have had season tickets for 35, 40 years who are thinking about what to do. If people choose to sit this one out, that doesn’t make them any less of a fan and we’ll be ready to welcome them back to Kinnick in 2021.’’
Henderson said Iowa has sold around 40,000 season tickets, including an 85-percent renewal rate from the general public who purchased season tickets for the 2019 season.
Iowa indicated last week it expects a reduced capacity at the 69,250-seat Kinnick Stadium this fall, but director of athletics Gary Barta indicated it will likely be late July before officials know just what that capacity may be.
Under current state guidelines in Illinois, capacity at 60,670-seat Memorial Stadium would be limited to just over 12,000 fans for the upcoming season.
Iowa State announced last week that all available tickets for the 2020 season have been sold and that capacity at 61,500-seat Jack Trice Stadium will be limited to 50 percent to adhere to state regulations for large public gatherings.
“Our department continues to work with NCAA, Big 12 and university officials to finalize a comprehensive list of mitigation measures for our athletics venues,’’ ISU director of athletics Jamie Pollard wrote in a message sent to Cyclone fans last week.
Pollard indicated Iowa State parking lots will be opened for a reduced amount of time for tailgating and that fans will see changes in stadium entrance procedures, concessions operations as well as an expanded number of hand sanitization stations.
Like Iowa, ISU will move to all-digital ticketing for the 2020 season and fans at Iowa State will also be required to wear face coverings to enter the stadium.
“A complete list of mitigation strategies for each athletics venue will be distributed prior to opening any facilities this season,’’ Pollard wrote. “The department also plans to make available an overview seating chart of Jack Trice Stadium so you can know in advance how many other fans renewed seating tickets in your section.’’
Pollard said season ticket holders who view that seating chart and want to temporarily relocate to a less-populated section of the stadium for 2020 would be given the chance to do so or request a refund if they are not comfortable attending games.
Illinois surveyed 10,000 fans who had purchased Fighting Illini football tickets in the past two years in mid-June, offering multiple-choice response possibilities about preferences dealing with everything from seating inside the stadium to tailgating outside of the facility.
Last week, Illinois season ticket holders received an email indicating that social distancing guidelines will impact how seating is distributed for the upcoming season and that athletics department officials are working in consultation with health department officials on a number of scenarios.
As is the case at Iowa and Iowa State, Illinois officials have said they will give fans a chance to return to their old seats in 2021 if they are relocated for the 2020 season or if they choose not to renew tickets for this fall.
In its email, Illinois indicated no decision has been made about a timeline to finalize plans for the upcoming season and encouraged fans to remain flexible and patient.
While Illinois distributed a 20-question survey to its fans, Henderson said Iowa chose to ask frequent questions during the ticket renewal process to gauge what its fans where thinking.
“The customer comments we receive provide us with a lot of input and the feedback we’ve received is being put to use every day as decisions are made,’’ Henderson said.
Concerns about health and finances, both related to the coronavirus situation, were frequently mentioned as Iowa officials communicated with Hawkeye fans.
“Everybody has been impacted in one way or another,’’ Henderson said. “We try to be as receptive as we can and as we work with folks, we know we have an obligation to try to find the right things to do.’’
For fans who choose to attend games this fall, Henderson said Iowa’s objective will be making them feel as comfortable as possible when they come through the gates.
“We want the experience to be a good one. That hasn’t changed,’’ Henderson said.
