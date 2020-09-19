Iowa football schedule chock full of power teams

Gary Barta, the director of athletics at Iowa, has said his preference was for the Hawkeyes to play on the day after Thanksgiving as well, an idea Wisconsin never bought into.

"I like the idea of playing in that Friday slot and I like the idea of playing in that Friday slot against a rival opponent," Barta said. "It builds consistency and tradition."

In the schedule announced Saturday, Iowa will open the season on the weekend of Oct. 24 at Purdue before hosting Northwestern and Michigan State on Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, respectively.

Road trips to Minnesota on Nov. 14 and Penn State follow on Nov. 21 before the match-up with the Cornhuskers.

Iowa concludes its regular season with a game at Illinois on Dec. 5 before hosting Wisconsin on Dec. 12.

The Hawkeyes will then face an undetermined Big Ten opponent on Dec. 19, part of what is being billed as Big Ten Champions Week and will pair teams against a team which finishes in the same spot in the standings in the league's other division.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said during a video conference Thursday that setting the schedule would be the next step in preparations that will take place over the next five weeks.