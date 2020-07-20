Iowa football players wrestle with anthem decision

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IOWA CITY – When Iowa football players discuss what to do this fall when the national anthem is being played, the only consensus so far has been that there is no consensus.

Members of the Hawkeye Leadership Group find themselves wrestling with an issue coach Kirk Ferentz believes has no easy or simple solution.

The topic filled an hour of discussion last week when Ferentz met with the 33 players who are part of the group which meets regularly to discuss matters impacting the team.

Ferentz said by the time the meeting ended there was no agreement reached about what, if anything, players should do during the playing of The Star-Spangled Banner prior to games during the upcoming season.

Some Hawkeyes believe that they should be able to take a knee as a silent protest of the way Black Americans have been treated by law enforcement officers, a movement which gained traction following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Others believe they should continue to stand as Iowa players have traditionally stood along the sideline while the anthem has been played prior to kickoff.

The Hawkeyes could also opt to remain in the locker room as the anthem is played, as some other college teams have done in recent years.