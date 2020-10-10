Iowa football offering cardboard cutouts for fans

“At the end of the day, everything we do is for the families and the Stead Family Children’s Hospital,’’ Jackson said. “Our mission is to do as much as we can for them, but with everything going on that has been a challenge. This will help us continue to support our mission.’’

To participate, fans can order their cutout online at shop.fancutouts.com/products/university-of-iowa.

There, individuals will upload a photograph of themselves during the purchase process and the image must fill the entire top section of the cutout with no gaps or spaces allowed. The photo will be printed on 18x33-inch corrugated plastic and then placed in the stadium.

Fans can hold footballs, pompoms, foam fingers and other such things in the photo, but those must be contained in the width of the body in the photo and no raised arms are allowed.

Only one person is allowed per photo and no selfies will be allowed. No personal identification such as names, email addresses, street addresses or phone numbers are permitted.

No commercial advertising or messages are allowed, images of alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco or firearms and weapons are prohibited and no additional text is permitted in the cutout.