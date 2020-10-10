Iowa football offering cardboard cutouts for fans

IOWA CITY – Beyond parents of participants, there won’t any fans in the stands at Kinnick Stadium during the upcoming Iowa football season, but you can still make your presence known.
Iowa is joining several other Big Ten and professional sports teams in offering fans a chance to purchase cardboard cutouts of themselves that will be placed inside the stadium for the Hawkeyes’ four home football games.
The Iowa athletics department is offering four Hawkeye Fan Cutouts packages, giving fans an opportunity to submit photos of themselves that will be turned into cutouts and placed in the grandstand at Kinnick Stadium.
Prices are $35 for Iowa students, $50 for Iowa season ticket holders and $70 for fans who are not season ticket holders.
Iowa is also offering a $500 package that includes a cutout that will be autographed by coach Kirk Ferentz after the season and sent to the individual who purchases the cutout.
Twenty percent of the revenue from the cutouts will be donated to the University of Iowa Dance Marathon, while the remainder of the profits will support Iowa student-athletes.
Elizabeth Jackson, the executive director of the UI Dance Marathon which annually raises more than $1 million to support the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, said the support will help the organization she leads deal with fundraising obstacles it is facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the end of the day, everything we do is for the families and the Stead Family Children’s Hospital,’’ Jackson said. “Our mission is to do as much as we can for them, but with everything going on that has been a challenge. This will help us continue to support our mission.’’
To participate, fans can order their cutout online at shop.fancutouts.com/products/university-of-iowa.
There, individuals will upload a photograph of themselves during the purchase process and the image must fill the entire top section of the cutout with no gaps or spaces allowed. The photo will be printed on 18x33-inch corrugated plastic and then placed in the stadium.
Fans can hold footballs, pompoms, foam fingers and other such things in the photo, but those must be contained in the width of the body in the photo and no raised arms are allowed.
Only one person is allowed per photo and no selfies will be allowed. No personal identification such as names, email addresses, street addresses or phone numbers are permitted.
No commercial advertising or messages are allowed, images of alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco or firearms and weapons are prohibited and no additional text is permitted in the cutout.
Iowa is also prohibiting political statements, logos or slogans as well as lewd, inappropriate or offensive photos.
In the event that the Big Ten changes its mandate prohibiting fans from attending games later in the season, every effort will be made to continue to accommodate the cutouts based on seat availability.
Illinois unveiled a similar fan cutout program last week and is accepting orders through its athletics website at fightingillini.com.
A portion of the proceeds from Illinois’ sales will benefit the Bobby Roundtree Foundation, which is raising funds to help cover medical expenses incurred by Illini football player who suffered a spinal cord injury in an accident in a swimming pool in 2019.
