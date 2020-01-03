Iowa football goes into 2020 with offensive promise

Iowa’s performance in the Holiday Bowl not only added an exclamation point to a 10-win 2019 season, it also provided a glimpse of the Hawkeyes’ 2020 potential.
In many respects, USC wasn’t the only young football team on field in San Diego a little over a week ago.
Underclassmen played key roles in helping the Iowa roll to its 49-24 victory over the Trojans.
That was particularly the case on offense where the steady leadership of senior quarterback Nate Stanley will be missed next season, but an area where Iowa’s top-five rushers and top-five receivers from the bowl victory all return after working behind a starting front five that included two juniors, two sophomores and a redshirt freshman.
Even with the return of offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs – along with defensive end A.J. Epenesa and safety Geno Stone – still undetermined, Iowa will begin work toward the 2020 season later this month with plenty of offensive promise.
“The guys coming back, they’re committed to putting the work in and they know what it takes. They’ll build off of this season,’’ Stanley said. “I think the offense is only going to get better.’’
Iowa’s biggest offseason question on offense is under center, where the task of replacing a three-year starting quarterback will be among offseason priorities.
Spencer Petras, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore, was Stanley’s back-up last season and saw minimal action in three games, completing 6-of-10 passes.
Similar to Stanley in many respects, Petras is a strong-armed pro-style quarterback who is built to be at his best while working out of the pocket.
“Spencer has done a great job over the past two seasons of gaining a mastery of the offense that is where it starts for any quarterback to do what he is asked to do in our system,’’ offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said.
But, work remains.
Junior Peyton Mansell and redshirt freshman Alex Padilla will be joined by incoming freshman Deuce Hogan as Iowa works toward 2020, part of a competition at a position coach Kirk Ferentz said will be open this spring.
“Nate has had a lot of the snaps. The other guys, they’re all doing a good job,’’ Ferentz said. “Moving forward, I’d reserve judgment on the whole group until we get them where we’re really competing with those guys on equal footing.’’
Whoever emerges will have as experienced of a group of receivers to work with as Iowa has returned during Ferentz’s tenure.
Nico Ragaini led Iowa with 46 receptions last season while Ihmir Smith-Marsette topped the Hawkeyes with 722 receiving yards and matched Brandon Smith’s team-leading total with five touchdown receptions.
Smith caught 37 passes, just ahead of two freshmen who finished fourth and fifth on Iowa’s receiving charts, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Tyler Goodson.
“Even though we’re going to have a different quarterback, that shouldn’t slow us down at all,’’ Smith said. “We’re all going to continue to progress and we’re all going to have another year under our belts.’’
The same holds true at running back, where Goodson became the first true freshman ever to lead Iowa in rushing, gaining 638 yards on 134 carries.
Mekhi Sargent, Toren Young, Smith-Marsette and Tracy were also among the Hawkeyes’ top-five rushers for the season, with Sargent accumulating 563 yards and Young gaining 432.
The Hawkeyes will have starting spots to fill at tight end and fullback, where the contributions of Nate Wieting and Brady Ross were significant.
Sam LaPorta seems positioned to step in at tight end after completing his freshman season by recording a game-high six of his 15 catches this season in the Holiday Bowl, while Turner Pallissard worked as Ross’ back-up as a redshirt freshman during the recently-completed season.
Iowa has more work to do on defense, where the front four will undergo another makeover with Epenesa expected to join Wirfs in leaving early for the draft.
Seniors Cedrick Lattimore and Brady Reiff at the tackle spots exhausted their eligibility after the Holiday Bowl as did middle linebacker Kristian Welch and cornerback Michael Ojemudia.
With Stone also mulling an early entry into the draft, defensive coordinator Phil Parker and his staff have a lot to work on while rebuilding a defense which did not allow more than 24 points in any game in 2019 and surrendered 14 on average over the course of the season.
The consistency and leadership provided by the seniors and all-league picks Epenesa and Stone will be missed.
Up front, Chauncey Golston would provide veteran experience at an end position, where a rotation that included John Waggoner, Zach VanValkenburg and Joe Evans provides a starting point for filling an opening there.
At tackle, Daviyon Nixon, Noah Shannon and Austin Schulte return after being part of a rotation there this season.
“The rotation really helps gets guys ready to step up,’’ Lattimore said. “It gives you an idea of what it’s like to compete and when it’s your turn, you’re ready.’’
Dillon Doyle and Jack Campbell shared time at middle linebacker when Welch missed midseason games because of injury, part of a position group that returns Nick Niemann and Djimon Colbert.
Early-season injuries in 2019 also created some additional returning experience in the secondary, where cornerback Matt Hankins, free safety Jack Koerner and potentially Stone at strong safety return.
Riley Moss, Dane Belton, Julius Brents, D.J. Johnson, Kaevon Merriweather and Terry Roberts provide Iowa with a nucleus of players to build around on the back end of the defense, with Jermari Harris added to the mix at cornerback after seeing special teams work as a true freshman.
On special teams, Keith Duncan returns for his senior season as Iowa’s placekicker but the Hawkeyes will have a new punter. Michael Sleep-Dalton and back-up Colten Rastetter both completed their eligibility in the bowl game.
Punter Ryan Gersonde, who missed the 2019 season with an injury, does return.