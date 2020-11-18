Iowa defense continues long streak of interceptions

“What we do is try to coach good technique and fundamentals and film study is a big part of it. A lot of it is being in the right place at the right time, working hard, hustling, teamwork. … Our guys have been playing well. They have been opportunistic. Certainly pleased with it, but I don’t think we have any magic potion, just guys doing a good job.’’

IOWA ITEMS

Friendly advice: As Iowa has moved from 0-2 to 2-2, quarterback Spencer Petras has found a willing listener in former teammate Nate Stanley.

The Hawkeyes’ first-year starter under center said his predecessor has encouraged him to be patient.

“He’s told me it takes some time,’’ Petras said. “The first two games, I wasn’t who I know I can be and Nate has said, ‘Just let the game come to you’ and has encouraged me that as I put the preparation into it that good things will follow.’’

Elbowing in: Defensive tackle Jack Heflin dinged an elbow during Friday’s game at Minnesota and did not return, but is back on the practice field this week.

The graduate transfer from Northern Illinois, a former Erie-Prophetstown prep, has recorded 16 tackles through four games.