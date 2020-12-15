Iowa coaches adapt recruiting in age of COVID-19

It’s been different, but it’s been a productive year for Iowa as it assembled its 2021 football recruiting class.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there has been no steady flow of prospects at Hawkeye games or practices going back to last spring. Coaches haven’t been allowed to visit recruits at high schools since the pandemic began and a chance to evaluate prospective recruits at summer camps was also among the coronavirus casualties.
Iowa coaches adapted.
Instead of face-to-face time with recruits and learning about prospects in the hallways of high schools, FaceTime and Zoom conversations helped strengthen relationships with the 17 players who have verbally committed to sign with the Hawkeyes starting on Wednesday.
“We feel great about this class,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “They committed to us at a very unusual time.’’
The majority made decisions in late spring or early summer, becoming a part of a recruiting class that most scouting services rank around 25th in the nation as the NCAA’s three-day early-signing period begins.
Despite the inability of recruits to take official visits or be around them at a camp or in a practice setting, Ferentz said Iowa coaches believe there is a lot of like about a class which includes 10 instate players and six more from states which border Iowa.
“I think as coaches we all feel like we know these guys really well right now and we all kind of like ’em,’’ Ferentz said. “That was neat, but weird, because that’s the way we felt back in May or June that this class was in pretty good shape.’’
While some players committed to the Hawkeyes such as athlete Cooper DeJean of OABCIG and wide receivers Brody Brecht and Arland Bruce of Ankeny were part of Iowa state championship teams, linemen David Davidkov, Gennings Dunker and Jeremiah Pittman are still hoping to get a chance to play next spring for their Illinois high schools.
The quarterback in this year’s recruiting class, Joe Labas of Broadview Heights, Ohio, received an Iowa offer on May 20 but was not able to have a face-to-face meeting with Iowa coaches or take a guided tour of Iowa football facilities.
He along with his parents got to know Ferentz and quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe through FaceTime talks. There were virtual tours of the facilities and the one-time Ball State commitment did travel to Iowa City with his family.
They walked around campus on their own before reaching a decision to commit to the Hawkeyes.
“It was really different, but the coaches made me feel comfortable,’’ Labas said. “Once I got out there, myself and my parents, the facilities were great even if we couldn’t go inside. The stadium, the football facilities, just the campus in general, there was a lot to like.’’
The recruiting process in general has become more challenging and as Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods puts it, somewhat more frustrating for both coaches and prospects alike.
“At Iowa, we’re methodical in what we do. It’s not just ‘Hey, he looks good on tape’ or ‘He checks these boxes’ and we offer,’’ Woods said.
“It’s more of we need to see him, we need to be around him. We need to talk to his high school coach, talk to his high school basketball coach, his eighth-grade girlfriend, the janitor, talk to everybody to get a feel for who the person really is because that’s important to us here.’’
Ferentz said as Iowa works to put the finishing touches on its 2021 recruiting class and continues to work on 2022 and beyond, coaches continue to adjust and adapt to the current times.
“There’s a significant number of players that we’re trying to evaluate that didn’t play this fall. That makes it difficult. Certainly, they didn’t come to camps (this summer). That makes it more difficult,’’ Ferentz said. “We’re going to have to figure that one out.’’
