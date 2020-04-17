Iowa cancels spring sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Friday morning, the dreaded news finally came down for spring sports in the state of Iowa.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in a press conference that she was canceling in-person school instruction for the remainder of the academic year.

With that, spring sports season ended before it ever began.

Over the past few weeks, it became apparent that the targeted May 1 reopening day for schools was becoming increasingly unlikely. On April 10, the IGHSAU and IHSAA released a preliminary spring sports schedule, with practices for all sports beginning on May 1, and state tournaments taking place in early to mid-June.

But as COVID-19 cases continue to grow across the state, that plan became untenable.

"I kind of figured we were heading this way," Newman Catholic boys track coach Mike Schutt said. "There just isn’t any way to safely have a season, and everyone understands that."

Friday’s announcement made it official that 2020 will be a blank chapter in the history books for Iowa's high school soccer, tennis, track and field, and golf programs. For the athletes, coaches, and administrators, it was crushing news.