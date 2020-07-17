Iowa boys high school baseball tournament to be broadcast

Iowans can watch live coverage of all quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games of the 2020 Iowa High School Boys State Baseball Tournament.
According to a release from Mediacom, beginning Friday (July 24), Mediacom Communications will televise live coverage for all Iowa High School Baseball Tournament games in all four class divisions, July 24, 25 and 27-31.
Boys high school baseball teams from throughout the state will compete at Principal Park in Des Moines.
According to the release, complete, live coverage of the quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games will televise on Mediacom’s MC22 channel 22, 822 or 722. Live coverage of the games will broadcast on local TV stations affiliated with the Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN). In addition, all tournament games will be live-streamed at ihssn.com.
Mediacom’s television coverage is in partnership with IHSSN. The local MC22 channel is 822 or 22 (or 722). It is available to all Mediacom video subscribers in 309 Iowa communities.
As of Friday, there were nine area baseball teams still alive in the playoffs: Mason City, Newman Catholic, Clear Lake, St. Ansgar, Forest City, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Charles City, Algona, Nashua-Plainfield.
Broadcast schedule
Friday, July 24
Quarterfinal games:
10:30 a.m. – Class 1A
1:30 p.m. – Class 1A
Saturday, July 25
Quarterfinal games:
10:30 a.m. – Class 1A
1:30 p.m. – Class 1A
Monday, July 27
Quarterfinal games:
10:30 a.m. – Class 2A
1:30 p.m. – Class 2A
4:30 p.m. – Class 2A
7:30 p.m. – Class 2A
Tuesday, July 28
Quarterfinal games:
10:30 a.m. – Class 3A
1:30 a.m. – Class 3A
4:30 p.m. – Class 3A
7:30 p.m. – Class 3A
Wednesday, July 29
Quarterfinal games:
10:30 a.m. – Class 4A
1:30 p.m. – Class 4A
4:30 p.m. – Class 4A
7:30 p.m. – Class 4A
Thursday, July 30
Semifinal games:
10:30 a.m. – Class 1A
1:30 p.m. – Class 1A
4:30 p.m. – Class 2A
7:30 p.m. – Class 2A
Friday, July 31
Semifinal games:
10:30 a.m. – Class 3A
1:30 p.m. – Class 3A
4:30 p.m. – Class 4A
7:30 p.m. – Class 4A
Saturday, Aug. 1
Championship games:
10:30 a.m. – Class 1A
1:30 p.m. – Class 2A
4:30 p.m. – Class 3A
7:30 p.m. – Class 4A
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!