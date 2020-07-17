Iowa boys high school baseball tournament to be broadcast

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowans can watch live coverage of all quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games of the 2020 Iowa High School Boys State Baseball Tournament.

According to a release from Mediacom, beginning Friday (July 24), Mediacom Communications will televise live coverage for all Iowa High School Baseball Tournament games in all four class divisions, July 24, 25 and 27-31.

Boys high school baseball teams from throughout the state will compete at Principal Park in Des Moines.

According to the release, complete, live coverage of the quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games will televise on Mediacom’s MC22 channel 22, 822 or 722. Live coverage of the games will broadcast on local TV stations affiliated with the Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN). In addition, all tournament games will be live-streamed at ihssn.com.

Mediacom’s television coverage is in partnership with IHSSN. The local MC22 channel is 822 or 22 (or 722). It is available to all Mediacom video subscribers in 309 Iowa communities.

As of Friday, there were nine area baseball teams still alive in the playoffs: Mason City, Newman Catholic, Clear Lake, St. Ansgar, Forest City, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Charles City, Algona, Nashua-Plainfield.