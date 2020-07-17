Iowa boys high school baseball tournament to be broadcast
0 comments
alert

Iowa boys high school baseball tournament to be broadcast

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Class 1A state baseball championship

Newman Catholic players celebrate winning the 2019 Class 1A state baseball championship at Principal Park in Des Moines.

 Andy Abeyta

Iowans can watch live coverage of all quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games of the 2020 Iowa High School Boys State Baseball Tournament.

According to a release from Mediacom, beginning Friday (July 24), Mediacom Communications will televise live coverage for all Iowa High School Baseball Tournament games in all four class divisions, July 24, 25 and 27-31.

Boys high school baseball teams from throughout the state will compete at Principal Park in Des Moines.

According to the release, complete, live coverage of the quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games will televise on Mediacom’s MC22 channel 22, 822 or 722. Live coverage of the games will broadcast on local TV stations affiliated with the Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN). In addition, all tournament games will be live-streamed at ihssn.com.

Mediacom’s television coverage is in partnership with IHSSN. The local MC22 channel is 822 or 22 (or 722). It is available to all Mediacom video subscribers in 309 Iowa communities.

As of Friday, there were nine area baseball teams still alive in the playoffs: Mason City, Newman Catholic, Clear Lake, St. Ansgar, Forest City, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Charles City, Algona, Nashua-Plainfield.

Broadcast schedule

Friday, July 24

Quarterfinal games:

10:30 a.m. – Class 1A

1:30 p.m. – Class 1A

Saturday, July 25

Quarterfinal games:

10:30 a.m. – Class 1A

1:30 p.m. – Class 1A

Monday, July 27

Quarterfinal games:

10:30 a.m. – Class 2A

1:30 p.m. – Class 2A

4:30 p.m. – Class 2A

7:30 p.m. – Class 2A

Tuesday, July 28

Quarterfinal games:

10:30 a.m. – Class 3A

1:30 a.m. – Class 3A

4:30 p.m. – Class 3A

7:30 p.m. – Class 3A

Wednesday, July 29

Quarterfinal games:

10:30 a.m. – Class 4A

1:30 p.m. – Class 4A

4:30 p.m. – Class 4A

7:30 p.m. – Class 4A

Thursday, July 30

Semifinal games:

10:30 a.m. – Class 1A

1:30 p.m. – Class 1A

4:30 p.m. – Class 2A

7:30 p.m. – Class 2A

Friday, July 31

Semifinal games:

10:30 a.m. – Class 3A

1:30 p.m. – Class 3A

4:30 p.m. – Class 4A

7:30 p.m. – Class 4A

Saturday, Aug. 1

Championship games:

10:30 a.m. – Class 1A

1:30 p.m. – Class 2A

4:30 p.m. – Class 3A

7:30 p.m. – Class 4A

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Newman Catholic vs St. Ansgar baseball, 07-03-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News