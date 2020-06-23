Iowa athletics report nine new positive COVID-19 tests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to the head team physician at Iowa, a rise in the number of positive tests for COVID-19 last week is attributed to positive tests among individuals who had been in quarantine due to contact tracing.

The Iowa athletics department reported nine positive tests for COVID-19 among 40 tests administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members during the week of June 15-21 as testing continues as part of a return-to-campus protocol.

Since testing began on May 29, Iowa has now reported 12 positive tests and 374 negative tests.

“While we have experienced an increase in positive tests, almost all are related to individuals who had been in quarantine due to our contact tracing and developed symptoms,’’ Iowa head team physician Dr. Andrew Peterson said in a statement.

“Our overall process, including testing and daily health screening, is working as expected.’’

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said in a video conference last month that the university expected some positive tests as it takes part in a program that is designed to be prototype for university employees, staff and the student body as it returns to campus in upcoming weeks and months.