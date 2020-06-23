Iowa athletics report nine new positive COVID-19 tests

According to the head team physician at Iowa, a rise in the number of positive tests for COVID-19 last week is attributed to positive tests among individuals who had been in quarantine due to contact tracing.
The Iowa athletics department reported nine positive tests for COVID-19 among 40 tests administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members during the week of June 15-21 as testing continues as part of a return-to-campus protocol.
Since testing began on May 29, Iowa has now reported 12 positive tests and 374 negative tests.
“While we have experienced an increase in positive tests, almost all are related to individuals who had been in quarantine due to our contact tracing and developed symptoms,’’ Iowa head team physician Dr. Andrew Peterson said in a statement.
“Our overall process, including testing and daily health screening, is working as expected.’’
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said in a video conference last month that the university expected some positive tests as it takes part in a program that is designed to be prototype for university employees, staff and the student body as it returns to campus in upcoming weeks and months.
Returning Hawkeye football players were tested prior to their rival on campus for the start of voluntary workouts on June 8 while 24 first-year football players as well as men’s and women’s basketball players were tested before beginning their voluntary workouts on June 15.
Additional athletes, coaches and staff members are being tested as they arrive on campus each week.
Iowa’s protocol for individuals who test positive includes contact tracing procedures, isolation for individuals who test positive and quarantine for those who may have been exposed to someone with the virus.
Barta said successful implementation of that protocol should help reduce the overall number of positive test results and spread of the virus.
“We expect that there will be students on this campus, there will be staff on this campus, who will get the virus,’’ Barta said.
“We will have medical plans on the treatment of those students, those faculty or those staff, just like the community has and we will manage it with contact tracing, making sure we are aware of where that person was and then going through a protocol to return.’’
Iowa has not indicated whether the 12 individuals who had positive tests were student-athletes, coaches or athletics staff members.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!