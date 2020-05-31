Iowa AD Barta optimistic about 2020 football season

Barta said he understands and expects that some fans who purchased season tickets a year ago will likely sit out the 2020 season for either financial reasons or health-based concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans who opt not to renew for 2020 but opt to return for the 2021 season will retain their priority points for seating for an additional year.

“Ultimately, it will come down to an individual choice,’’ Barta said. “Fans are going to have to choose – do I want to go or do I not? If there’s some personal reason, maybe it’s a healthy reason, maybe it’s just discomfort. Our fans will know what we’re going to do to mitigate. Then, they will need to make a choice to attend or not attend.’’

Iowa will ask its student-athletes to make a decision as well when they begin returning to campus in a little over a week.

As Hawkeyes begin voluntary strength and conditioning workouts early next month – on June 8 for football players and one week later for men’s and women’s basketball players – all student-athletes will be asked to sign a pledge with an expectation of living right and not taking risks in public.