Instant classic: Iowa City Regina defeats Clear Lake 21-20

Two Hawkeye head coaches. Two ranked powerhouse programs. Friday’s matchup between Clear Lake and Iowa City Regina had all the makings of being an instant classic.

And boy was it ever.

Down 21-6 with 8 minutes left in the game, the Class 2A No. 5 Clear Lake football team needed some magic. The Lions were able to score two times and make the score 21-20 with just under a minute left in the game.

The Lions went for two and couldn't convert, losing the game, 21-20, to Class A No. 3 Iowa City Regina.

"I thought it was two great football teams," Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries said. "We didn't play very well. Obviously everybody can see that. Kids kept fighting on both sides right down to the end with a chance to win it for both teams and they were better than us."

The first quarter was a defensive exhibition. Neither team scored until the second quarter, when junior Carson Toebe ran a quarterback draw 64 yards to the end zone. The extra point was missed, and the Lions went into halftime up 6-0.

Iowa City Regina responded by scoring 21 straight points between the third and start of the fourth quarter. The Lions were down 21-6 with eight minutes left and momentum was in the Regals' favor.