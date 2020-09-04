Instant classic: Iowa City Regina defeats Clear Lake 21-20

Two Hawkeye head coaches. Two ranked powerhouse programs. Friday’s matchup between Clear Lake and Iowa City Regina had all the makings of being an instant classic.
And boy was it ever.
Down 21-6 with 8 minutes left in the game, the Class 2A No. 5 Clear Lake football team needed some magic. The Lions were able to score two times and make the score 21-20 with just under a minute left in the game.
The Lions went for two and couldn't convert, losing the game, 21-20, to Class A No. 3 Iowa City Regina.
"I thought it was two great football teams," Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries said. "We didn't play very well. Obviously everybody can see that. Kids kept fighting on both sides right down to the end with a chance to win it for both teams and they were better than us."
The first quarter was a defensive exhibition. Neither team scored until the second quarter, when junior Carson Toebe ran a quarterback draw 64 yards to the end zone. The extra point was missed, and the Lions went into halftime up 6-0.
Iowa City Regina responded by scoring 21 straight points between the third and start of the fourth quarter. The Lions were down 21-6 with eight minutes left and momentum was in the Regals' favor.
The Lions marched down the field and scored when senior Jaden O'Brien-Green ran the ball in for a touchdown. The squad was able to convert the two-point conversion and the score sat at 21-14 with just over three minutes left.
"Couldn't be more happy about the fight that they had and it shows a lot about their character," DeVries said.
The Regals fumbled on the first play of the drive and, all of a sudden, the Lions had the ball with just under three minutes to play.
Toebe threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to junior Jagger Schmitt with 58 seconds left. After missing an extra point earlier in the game, DeVries decided to go for two. Ultimately, it wasn't converted.
"I thought we had momentum and it was the right decision to go for the win," DeVries said. "I'll sleep fine tonight with that decision."
The loss drops Clear Lake to 1-1 on the season.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
