In uncertain times, Iowa not taking anything for granted

“It’s certainly not a scenario any of us want to be part of, but it’s a reality of the world we’re living in right now. No question, it’s going to be a really unusual year, and we’re hardly out of the woods yet one game into the season.’’

Saying there is no shortage of examples at all levels of sports, Ferentz said that makes every moment in the present more significant.

“We have to stay loose and try to deal with whatever circumstances present themselves, and really, it’s no different than what everybody has been doing from at least March probably,’’ Ferentz said.

One of three scholarship quarterbacks on the Iowa roster and one of four quarterbacks on the roster this fall, Petras understands all of that.

Part of a small personnel group, Petras said quarterbacks are taking every precaution they can to avoid issues with the coronavirus.

“We are aware of the virus and coach Ferentz talks about it all the time with us, just to remind us and make sure of how aware we are of the risk,’’ Petras said.

“It is important to do what you can to make sure that you keep that circle extremely small, do all the right things and avoid getting it. There’s a lot at stake.’’