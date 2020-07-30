Improbable run continues for Newman Catholic with thrilling state semifinal win

“Sam stepped up in some huge moments,” Bohl said. “He found a way to step up and get the job done. It was the best outing of his career. There is no better way to go out on the mound than what he did. He gave us every chance to win.”

Freshman Doug Taylor came on in relief and got the final two outs of the inning to send the game to the ninth.

In the ninth inning, against Hawks’ reliever Skyler Waldschmitt, the dam finally broke for the Newman Catholic offense.

Freshman Max Burt drew a lead-off walk, and later scored on a bloop single to center field by sophomore Nash Holmgaard. The dugout erupted as the run crossed the plate, the seemingly endless tie finally broken. The Knights added another run in the inning when Kratz scored on a wild pitch.

Boosted by the two-run lead, Taylor struck out the Hawks in order in the bottom of the ninth to send Newman Catholic to the state title game for the fourth straight season.

The Knights’ championship run is made even more impressive by the fact that the team began the season with seven new starters, after losing the bulk of the starting lineup from the 2019 state title squad to graduation.