Improbable run continues for Newman Catholic with thrilling state semifinal win

Sometimes in sports, the seemingly impossible can happen.
It can just take a long time.
In an epic extra-innings pitchers duel at Principal Park in Des Moines, the Newman Catholic baseball team pulled off an improbable victory, as the Knights took down undefeated Remsen-St. Mary’s 2-0 in nine innings. The Knights scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to take the eventual winning lead.
Going up against Hawks’ pitcher Blaine Harpenau, the Knights knew they were going to be in for a tough day at the plate. Coming into Thursday’s game, the much-ballyhooed Harpenau was sporting a 0.14 ERA, a .122 opponent batting average, and only one earned run allowed all year.
Harpenau lived up the hype, pitching 7 ⅓ innings, while allowing no runs on three hits with 15 strikeouts on the day. Harpenau departed with one out in the eighth inning after reaching his limit of 110 pitches.
“If you have a dominant fastball, a good breaker, and you can locate like he does, it’s hard to hit,” Newman Catholic head coach Alex Bohl said. “He kept us off-balance, and the kid just dominated. We found a way at the end, and that’s what it’s got to take.”
But no matter how dominant Harpenau was, Knights’ senior Sam Kratz was just as impressive. Kratz allowed some baserunners in the middle innings, but escaped jam after jam.
After retiring the first two batters via strikeout in the third inning, Kratz allowed a double to Harpenau, hit Spencer Waldschmitt, and had Jaxon Bunkers reach base on a fielder’s choice. With the bases loaded, Kratz ended the inning by striking out Remsen-St. Mary's junior Xavier Galles.
In the fifth, the Hawks put two aboard with a hit batter and a single by Skyler Waldschmitt, but Kratz escaped damage with an inning-ending double play.
In the seventh, Kratz allowed the potential winning run, in leadoff hitter Carter Schorg, to reach third base with only one out. With the winning run just 90 feet away for the Hawks, Bohl came out to the mound for a short visit. After Bohl departed for the dugout, Kratz got out of the inning with a strikeout and a groundout to second base.
“Sam was just spotting up on the outside corners and his curveball was staying effective,” Burt said. “He can throw it for strikes, he can throw it to get guys to chase it. It’s just real nasty.”
Kratz’ day came to an end with one out in the eighth inning. He allowed no runs on four hits, while striking out 12 batters.
The game was the final pitching performance of Kratz’ Newman Catholic career, and he left to a loud applause from the Newman Catholic crowd in the eighth inning.
“Sam stepped up in some huge moments,” Bohl said. “He found a way to step up and get the job done. It was the best outing of his career. There is no better way to go out on the mound than what he did. He gave us every chance to win.”
Freshman Doug Taylor came on in relief and got the final two outs of the inning to send the game to the ninth.
In the ninth inning, against Hawks’ reliever Skyler Waldschmitt, the dam finally broke for the Newman Catholic offense.
Freshman Max Burt drew a lead-off walk, and later scored on a bloop single to center field by sophomore Nash Holmgaard. The dugout erupted as the run crossed the plate, the seemingly endless tie finally broken. The Knights added another run in the inning when Kratz scored on a wild pitch.
Boosted by the two-run lead, Taylor struck out the Hawks in order in the bottom of the ninth to send Newman Catholic to the state title game for the fourth straight season.
The Knights’ championship run is made even more impressive by the fact that the team began the season with seven new starters, after losing the bulk of the starting lineup from the 2019 state title squad to graduation.
“It’s never easy, and you never get used to it,” Bohl said. “It’s always exciting. If you look at this year’s ballclub and what we had in turnover from last year, no one gave them any chance in the world to get to this spot.”
Newman Catholic will play Don Bosco at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Principal Park for a shot at its fourth consecutive Class 1A state title, and ninth in program history.
“It means everything,” Kratz said. “Everyone didn’t think we could have it after we lost a big senior class. It’s everything coming back. Competing for a fourth one, it’s going to be great.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
