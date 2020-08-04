IHSBCA All-District baseball teams released

Baseball in North Iowa was fun to watch this year, as there were good teams and great players taking the fields almost every day when the season started on June 15.
There were many area teams that were stopped just short of making it to the state tournament, while one team – Newman Catholic – finished second in Class 1A on Saturday.
Three players from that team – Doug Taylor, Max Burt and Sam Kratz – impressed the state's baseball coaches so much, they were named to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Northeast District first team, as were Rockford's Kolton Lyman and St. Ansgar's Mark Williams.
Four other area players were named first team in their respective districts, while many others earned second team all-district honors.
Below is a list of the 21 athletes who were included on the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-District teams – with offensive and pitching statistics included – that were released Tuesday morning.
Class 1A
Northeast District First Team
P - Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic (4-0, 49 SO, 0.88 ERA, .127 BAA)
C - Max Burt, Newman Catholic (.451 BA, 37 H, 43 RBI, 10 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR)
3B - Kolton Lyman, Rockford (.481 BA, 25 H, 14 RBI, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR)
UT - Mark Williams, St. Ansgar (.283 BA, 17 H, 6 RBI, 3 2B; 3-0, 18 SO)
UT - Sam Kratz, Newman Catholic (.386 BA, 32 H, 13 2B, 3 HR; 5-0, 74 SO, 0.37 ERA, .130 BAA)
Northeast District Second Team
P - Ethian Tasker, Northwood-Kensett (1-1, 28 SO, 1.91 ERA, .233 BAA)
C - Carter Salz, St. Ansgar (.368 BA, 21 H, 15 RBI, 7 2B)
UT - Judge Losee, Riceville (.389 BA, 14 H, 3 2B, 1 3B)
Central District First Team
P - Kellen Cameron, West Fork (3-0, 26 SO, 0.73 ERA, .060 BAA)
OF - Mason Hanft, Central Springs (.353 BA, 18 H, 11 RBI, 5 2B, 2 HR)
UT - Casey Hanson, Lake Mills (.395 BA, 15 H, 12 RBI, 2 2B, 1 HR; 4-0, 57 SO, 0.80 ERA, .153 BAA)
UT - Chase Berding, Central Springs (.375 21 H, 18 RBI, 4 2B, 1 HR)
Central District Second Team
OF - Max Howes, Central Springs (.326, 14 H, 8 RBI, 3 2B, 2 HR)
Class 2A
Northeast District Second Team
P - Dalton Graff, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (2-1, 30 SO, 0.82 ERA, .093 BAA)
1B - Rafe Van Dusseldorp, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (.324 BA, 12 H, 11 RBI, 4 2B)
OF - Landon Dalbeck, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (.311 BA, 14 H, 11 RBI, 6 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR)
UT - Tyler Oberfoell, Osage (.317 BA, 13 H, 4 RBI, 4 2B)
Central District First Team
3B - Reece Moore, Forest City (.585 BA, 24 H, 35 RBI, 9 2B, 8 HR)
Class 3A
Central District Second Team
SS - Erik McHenry, Clear Lake (.347 BA, 17 H, 12 RBI, 4 2B, 1 HR)
Class 4A
North Central District Second Team
OF - Carter Thomas, Mason City (.456 BA, 36 H, 13 RBI, 6 2B)
UT - Avery Mellman, Mason City (.299 BA, 23 H, 12 RBI, 6 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR)
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
