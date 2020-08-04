IHSBCA All-District baseball teams released

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Baseball in North Iowa was fun to watch this year, as there were good teams and great players taking the fields almost every day when the season started on June 15.

There were many area teams that were stopped just short of making it to the state tournament, while one team – Newman Catholic – finished second in Class 1A on Saturday.

Three players from that team – Doug Taylor, Max Burt and Sam Kratz – impressed the state's baseball coaches so much, they were named to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Northeast District first team, as were Rockford's Kolton Lyman and St. Ansgar's Mark Williams.

Four other area players were named first team in their respective districts, while many others earned second team all-district honors.

Below is a list of the 21 athletes who were included on the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-District teams – with offensive and pitching statistics included – that were released Tuesday morning.

Class 1A

Northeast District First Team

P - Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic (4-0, 49 SO, 0.88 ERA, .127 BAA)