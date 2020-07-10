IHSAA releases postseason baseball brackets for Class 3A and 4A

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its postseason baseball brackets for Class 3A and 4A.

While the lower class teams will kick off districts on Saturday afternoon, the Class 3A and 4A teams will start their postseason journeys on Friday, July 17, with substate finals coming on July 22.

Eight teams from each class will advance to the state tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Here are the postseason assignments for the area baseball teams. All of the following games are scheduled to be played on Friday.

Class 3A

District 3

Clear Lake at Humboldt, 7 p.m.

District 4

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Boone, 7 p.m.

Algona at Webster City, 7 p.m.

District 6

Charles City at Decorah, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Substate 2

Des Moines Hoover at Mason City, 7 p.m.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

