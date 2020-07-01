IHSAA releases Class 1A and Class 2A baseball postseason brackets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The summer sports season began little more than two weeks ago, but its already time to start thinking about the postseason for Iowa high school baseball and softball. On Wednesday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released its postseason baseball brackets for Class 1A and 2A.

The District tournament will be begin July 9 for Class 1A with one preliminary round game, with the first round for both classes beginning on July 11. District finals will be on Saturday, July 18, while substate finals will take place on July 21.

Eight teams from each class will advance to the state tournament, which begins July 24 at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Assignments for Class 3A and 4A will be released next week.

All of the following area games are scheduled for July 11.

Class 1A

District 2

Bishop Garrigan vs. GT/RA, at Alta, 4:30 p.m.

District 3

Northwood-Kensett vs. West Hancock, at Sheffield, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Mills vs. Central Springs, at Newman Catholic, 4:30 p.m.