You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
IHSAA releases Class 1A and Class 2A baseball postseason brackets
0 comments
alert

IHSAA releases Class 1A and Class 2A baseball postseason brackets

{{featured_button_text}}

The summer sports season began little more than two weeks ago, but its already time to start thinking about the postseason for Iowa high school baseball and softball. On Wednesday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released its postseason baseball brackets for Class 1A and 2A. 

The District tournament will be begin July 9 for Class 1A with one preliminary round game, with the first round for both classes beginning on July 11. District finals will be on Saturday, July 18, while substate finals will take place on July 21. 

Eight teams from each class will advance to the state tournament, which begins July 24 at Principal Park in Des Moines. 

Assignments for Class 3A and 4A will be released next week. 

All of the following area games are scheduled for July 11. 

Class 1A

District 2

Bishop Garrigan vs. GT/RA, at Alta, 4:30 p.m.

District 3

Northwood-Kensett vs. West Hancock, at Sheffield, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Mills vs. Central Springs, at Newman Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

AGWSR vs. West Fork, 7 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. North Iowa, 7 p.m.

District 5

Nashua-Plainfield vs Riceville, at Rockford, 4:30 p.m.

St. Ansgar vs. Clarksville, 7 p.m.

Rockford vs. North Butler, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

District 3

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Emmetsburg, 7 p.m.

District 6

North Fayette Valley vs. Osage, at New Hampton, 4:30 p.m.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Central Springs softball vs Clarksville, 06-30-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News