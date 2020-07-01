IHSAA releases Class 1A and Class 2A baseball postseason brackets

The summer sports season began little more than two weeks ago, but its already time to start thinking about the postseason for Iowa high school baseball and softball. On Wednesday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released its postseason baseball brackets for Class 1A and 2A.
The District tournament will be begin July 9 for Class 1A with one preliminary round game, with the first round for both classes beginning on July 11. District finals will be on Saturday, July 18, while substate finals will take place on July 21.
Eight teams from each class will advance to the state tournament, which begins July 24 at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Assignments for Class 3A and 4A will be released next week.
All of the following area games are scheduled for July 11.
Class 1A
District 2
Bishop Garrigan vs. GT/RA, at Alta, 4:30 p.m.
District 3
Northwood-Kensett vs. West Hancock, at Sheffield, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Mills vs. Central Springs, at Newman Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
AGWSR vs. West Fork, 7 p.m.
Newman Catholic vs. North Iowa, 7 p.m.
District 5
Nashua-Plainfield vs Riceville, at Rockford, 4:30 p.m.
St. Ansgar vs. Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Rockford vs. North Butler, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
District 3
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Emmetsburg, 7 p.m.
District 6
North Fayette Valley vs. Osage, at New Hampton, 4:30 p.m.
