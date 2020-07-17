IHSAA plans to begin fall sports on time

"It's difficult to say what the 'right' decision is in these circumstances," Wolf said. "As always, the biggest concern is to keep our young athletes healthy, but also allowing them the privilege of being high schoolers. That being said, I think getting them back into a normalized routine is also healthy."

Mason City head football coach John Lee said that he is excited about the decision, but also understands people's concerns.

"Like baseball and softball, we will take the precautions described by the IHSAA and the state," he said. "I am cautiously optimistic moving forward as we plan to have a full season of high school football, but realizing the environment can change at any time."

The IHSAA statement also made clear that member schools can determine for themselves which sports and activities their school participates in each year. In light of the May COVID-19 outbreak in Wright County, for instance, the Belmond-Klemme and Eagle Grove school districts both decided to not hold summer sports season in 2020.

The IHSAA said that it will provide further sports guidance to its member schools the week of July 27.

Mason City Activities Director Tracy Johnson said that the district will have a better idea of how it will be approaching fall sports once the IHSAA guidelines arrive.