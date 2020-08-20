IHSAA: No sports for schools that opt for online-only school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a joint letter sent to athletic directors around the state, Tom Keating and Jean Berger, the executive directors of the IHSAA and IGHSAU, said that any schools that opt for online-only learning this fall due to concerns over COVID-19 may not have in-person contact for sports.

"We believe the decision to conduct in-person athletic activities should not be made independently of the decision to conduct in-person academic learning," the letter read, in part. "Member schools who choose to return to school at 100 percent virtual learning or suspend in-person learning at some point in the future due to concerns over health and safety of their community may continue virtual only learning for their athletic programs."

"As we determined last spring, when a school reverts to 100 percent online learning or must shut down in-person learning due to the activity of the virus in their community, no in-person contact for sports may occur."

The decision impacts Des Moines Public Schools, which has asked the Iowa Department of Education for a waiver to begin the school year fully online. As of now, no area schools have decided to hold schools in an online-only fashion.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

