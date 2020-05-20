IHSAA, IGHSAU announce plans for summer sports

After a spring without high school sports, things are looking up for Iowa fans.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds gave the go-ahead for summer sports in Iowa to resume on June 1, with the ultimate decision being made by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) and IHSAA (Iowa High School Athletic Association).
After Reynolds' announcement, the IGHSAU and IHSAA Board of Directors met, and voted to resume the 2020 summer season under guidelines from the Iowa Department of Education, according to a press release.
According to the guidelines, summer sports can begin practicing on June 1, with games allowed to begin on June 15. Fans will be allowed to attend games.
Practices for softball and baseball were originally scheduled to start on May 4, and May 18, respectively.
"The guidelines laid out by the Department of Education and the Department of Public Health will enable us to safely move forward with a softball season this summer,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said in the release. “We are grateful for their leadership and support."
The IHSAA and IGHSAU announced that they will issue more guidance on summer sports next week.
Under the Department of Education guidelines, the following rules will be in place during organized practices and games:
Practice restrictions
• Schools must post signage indicating no one should attend or participate in games if they currently have symptoms or have been in contact with anyone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 14 days.
• No dugouts may be used during practices, player's items should be lined up against the fence six feet apart.
• Parents must remain in their cars or drop off and pick up players after practice.
• Players must bring their own water and drinks. No shared hydration stations can be used.
• Players and coaches should check their temperatures before and after practice.
• No spitting of sunflower seeds
• Coaches are responsible for tracking player absences for the purpose of noting potential COVID-19 cases, and be knowledgeable of players with pre-existing health conditions. Coaches must also make sure players are social distancing.
Game restrictions
The following restrictions and rules will be in place once games resume on or around June 15:
• Schools must post signage indicating no one should attend or participate in games if they currently have symptoms or have been in contact with anyone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 14 days.
• Use of dugouts is permitted during games only
• Players should use their own gloves, helmets, and bats as much as possible.
• Players should bring their own water/drinks
• Coaches must sanitize equipment before and after games
• Players and coaches should check temperatures before and after games
• Anyone with symptoms of illness is not allowed to participate.
• Schools must limit the use of bleachers for fans. Encourage fans to bring their own chairs or stand. Fans should practice social distancing between different household units and accept personal responsibility for public health guidelines.
• Fans must not attend if they have symptoms
• No concession stand are allowed
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
