IHSAA, IGHSAU announce plans for summer sports

Practice restrictions

• Schools must post signage indicating no one should attend or participate in games if they currently have symptoms or have been in contact with anyone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 14 days.

• No dugouts may be used during practices, player's items should be lined up against the fence six feet apart.

• Parents must remain in their cars or drop off and pick up players after practice.

• Players must bring their own water and drinks. No shared hydration stations can be used.

• Players and coaches should check their temperatures before and after practice.

• No spitting of sunflower seeds

• Coaches are responsible for tracking player absences for the purpose of noting potential COVID-19 cases, and be knowledgeable of players with pre-existing health conditions. Coaches must also make sure players are social distancing.

Game restrictions

The following restrictions and rules will be in place once games resume on or around June 15: