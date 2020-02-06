IHSAA announces changes for 2020: Mason City football moves to Class 3A

Mason City football is moving down a class.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association revealed its football district and class assignments on Thursday, and there are a few changes for area squads, the biggest being Mason City's move down from Class 4A to Class 3A.

Rather than the previous two-year cycle, the new classifications will be reevaluated after one-season, much like Iowa's other high school sports programs.

In addition, Class 4A will be operating under a new model. Teams in 4A will be assigned groups, based on geographic location, and recent program success. The IHSSA measured teams' last four seasons of football through Rating Percentage Index (RPI), and playoff success.

That was then used to assign the teams to a tier, with their schedule consisting of similarly tiered teams. The 4A playoffs will be determined at-large and determined by RPI, and there will be no district champions.

With Mason City's move to Class 3A, no area teams will compete in Class 4A in 2020.

After the announcement, Mason City head coach Brandon Krusey seems optimistic about the change.