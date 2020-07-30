IHSAA and IGHSAU release COVID-19 guidelines for fall sports

• Game Officials

Game officials must bring their own food and water, as well as hand sanitizer and wipes, to games this fall.

Officials conferences will also take place between the nine-yard markers instead of on the sideline this season, for social-distancing reasons.

• Game Protocols

Officials will call a two-minute timeout after every four minutes of game clock time in order to sanitize and hydrate. The intermission between quarters will also be two minutes this season.

All participants are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks. Players are also asked to keep their mouth protector in their mouths at all times, and must sanitize their hands every time they remove it. Players are asked to sanitize upon entering and leaving the field of play.

Players should cover up as much of their bare skin as possible by wearing long sleeves or tights.

Spitting is not allowed. Water should also only be used to drink, and not for rinsing or poured on players' heads.

Game balls should be sanitized throughout the game, and it is recommended that a new ball be introduced on every fourth down.