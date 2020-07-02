IGHSAU releases regional softball pairings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is hard to believe, but it's nearly time for the summer sports playoffs to begin.

If it feels like the baseball and softball seasons just started, it's because they did. The area's teams kicked off their seasons just over two weeks ago, and the state tournaments begin in a little bit over three weeks.

After the spring we had, any sports season is good, even if it is over in what feels like the blink of an eye.

On Thursday, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the pairings for the regional softball tournament, and there are plenty of area schools that will be fighting for their spot at state.

The following list is the first round regional matchups for the area squads.

The regional championships will take place on July 20 for Class 1A, 2A, and 3A, and July 21 for 4A. The winner of each region will advance to the state tournament, for a total of eight teams from each class.

The state tournament begins on July 27 at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

Class 1A

Region 4- Games played on 7/13

Rockford at North Butler, 7 p.m.