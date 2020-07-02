IGHSAU releases regional softball pairings

It is hard to believe, but it's nearly time for the summer sports playoffs to begin.
If it feels like the baseball and softball seasons just started, it's because they did. The area's teams kicked off their seasons just over two weeks ago, and the state tournaments begin in a little bit over three weeks.
After the spring we had, any sports season is good, even if it is over in what feels like the blink of an eye.
On Thursday, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the pairings for the regional softball tournament, and there are plenty of area schools that will be fighting for their spot at state.
The following list is the first round regional matchups for the area squads.
The regional championships will take place on July 20 for Class 1A, 2A, and 3A, and July 21 for 4A. The winner of each region will advance to the state tournament, for a total of eight teams from each class.
The state tournament begins on July 27 at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Class 1A
Region 4- Games played on 7/13
Rockford at North Butler, 7 p.m.
Bishop Garrigan- will play winner of Rockford vs. North Butler on 07/15.
Northwood-Kensett vs. North Iowa, 7 p.m.
St. Ansgar at Riceville, 7 p.m.
Newman Catholic- will play winner of West Central vs. Nashua-Plainfield on 07/15.
Class 2A
Region 5- Games played on 7/15
North Union vs. Lake Mills, at Central Springs, 5 p.m.
West Hancock at Central Springs, 7 p.m.
Region 6
Osage vs. Denver, 7 p.m. (07/13)
West Fork at Aplington-Parkersburg, 7 p.m. (07/15)
Class 3A
Region 5- (07/15)
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Roland-Story, 7 p.m.
Region 6
Clear Lake vs. Forest City, at Algona, 5 p.m.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Algona, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Region 5- (07/16)
Mason City at Waverly-Shell Rock, 7 p.m.
Charles City- will play the winner of Center Point-Urbana vs. Waterloo East on 07/18.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!