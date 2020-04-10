You are the owner of this article.
IGHSAU, IHSAA release updated spring, summer sports schedules
IGHSAU, IHSAA release updated spring, summer sports schedules

Amanda Chizek at state

Amanda Chizek competes in the shot put during the state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines last year.

 Chris Zoeller/The Globe Gazette

*Summer sports update

On Friday, the IHSAA and IGHSAU released their summer sports schedules for baseball and softball. As of now, both baseball and softball are scheduled to begin practices on May 18, with both sports' first competition coming on June 1. 

Postseason lead-up will happen for softball from July 6-July 14th, and from July 9-July 22 for baseball. 

The softball state tournament will take place from July 20-July 24, while baseball's state competition goes from July 24-Aug. 1.

*

With last week's announcement that all Iowa schools will remain closed through April 30, the spring sports season has been mired in uncertainty. 

This week, the IGHSAU and IHSAA released their updated spring sports schedules. The schedule could be changed if the school closures are extended further. 

It'll be a quick season for all involved. 

Practice for all springs sports is scheduled to start on May 1, with the first competition for track and field, golf, and tennis coming on May 4. Postseason lead-up for those sports will begin the final week of May. 

For boys and girls soccer, competition will begin on May 8, and postseason lead-up will begin June 8 for boys, and June 4 for girls. 

State competition dates

Track and Field

June 4-6

Boys' golf

June 11-12

Girls' Golf

June 8-9

Boys' team tennis

June 9

Girls' team tennis

June 1-2, 13

Boys' individual tennis

June 5-6

Girls' individual tennis

June 10-11

Boys' soccer

June 15, 17, 19

Girls' soccer

June 16, 18, 20

+2 
IHSAA logo
+2 
IGHSAU logo
