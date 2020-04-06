IGHSAU, IHSAA release updated spring sports schedules

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With last week's announcement that all Iowa schools will remain closed through April 30, the spring sports season has been mired in uncertainty.

This week, the IGHSAU and IHSAA released their updated spring sports schedules. The schedule could be changed if the school closures are extended further.

It'll be a quick season for all involved.

Practice for all springs sports is scheduled to start on May 1, with the first competition for track and field, golf, and tennis coming on May 4. Postseason lead-up for those sports will begin the final week of May.

For boys and girls soccer, competition will begin on May 8, and postseason lead-up will begin June 8 for boys, and June 4 for girls.

State competition dates

Track and Field

June 4-6

Boys' golf

June 11-12

Girls' Golf

June 8-9

Boys' team tennis

June 9