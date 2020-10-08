 Skip to main content
IGHSAU announces regional volleyball pairings
The volleyball regular season is quickly coming to a close, and the playoffs are coming into view. On Thursday, the area's volleyball teams learned their opponents in the regional tournament, the first step toward a berth at state. 

The following list is the opening round regional games for the area Class 1A, 2A, and 3A teams. The Class 4A and 5A pairings will be released on Oct. 9. 

Globe Gazette coverage teams in bold.

Class 1A

Region 3- Oct. 19

Rockford at Clarksville, 7 p.m.

West Hancock at North Butler, 7 p.m.

North Iowa vs. Newman Catholic, 7 p.m.

Region 6

Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar, 7 p.m.

Riceville at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Region 5

West Fork at Belmond-Klemme, 7 p.m., Oct. 19

Central Springs at Lake Mills, 7 p.m., Oct. 21

Class 3A

Region 5- Oct. 19

Osage vs. Crestwood, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Forest City, 7 p.m.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 7 p.m.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

