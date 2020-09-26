"I love it here": James Jennings making a difference in first season at Newman Catholic

Jennings has found his groove as a football player, but even more importantly, he feels at home at Newman Catholic.

“It’s awesome,” Jennings said. “I love it here. At Mason (City), I wasn’t happy, so I had to make a decision, and make sure I was happy. It was a good decision for me, and I love it here. I love these guys.”

On Friday, Jennings’ second pick with 58 seconds left in the game effectively sealed the win for the Knights. On the Knights’ ensuing offensive drive, Jennings took the ball 10-yards on third down, to give Newman a first and 10. The Knights then kneeled to end the game.

While the Knights ended up with the decisive victory, the Bulldogs put up a fight. Senior running back Carson Eaton put up 142 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on eight carries, while senior Casey Hanson ran for 78 yards on 13 carries.

“We stopped them enough,” McCardle said. “We didn’t really stop them or hold them, but we stopped them enough to give ourselves an opportunity to get the ball back and score. Our best chance of winning tonight was to score when we got the ball. We didn’t do a great job of taking care of the ball, but we did do a great job of finishing drives.”