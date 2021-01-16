I-35 Cup victory gives Mohawks hockey team a boost

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Molstad admits that it does feel strange to not have Lloyd around this season. The longtime coach and mentor had been the team’s head coach since 1983 and was scheduled to step down after the season anyway, according to Bissig, but in the midst of the pandemic, the 84-year-old Lloyd announced his retirement at one of the team's early-season practices.

"When he came to practice that day and told us that he was going to retire, it was an emotional day," Molstad said. "We still miss him, but he still comes to most of the home games to support us, and we all say hi to him.”

While Lloyd is missed, the team is pretty happy with how their season has gone with Bissig at the helm.

The team’s six victories have already matched their win total from last season, where the team finished 6-25 overall.

On Saturday, the Mohawks traveled to Sioux City to take on the Metros, with the victory over Ames still providing them some emotional pep.