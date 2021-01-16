I-35 Cup victory gives Mohawks hockey team a boost

In the midst of a season filled with turbulence, the Mason City Mohawks hockey team found a bright spot this past week.
On Wednesday night, the Mohawks beat Ames, their longstanding Midwest High School Hockey League (MHSHL) rivals, 4-2, to claim the 2021 I-35 Cup.
The Mohawks’ season was delayed after Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Nov. 16 emergency health proclamation banned club teams from practicing or holding games. Soon after, the team started back up in mid-December, and longtime Mohawks’ head coach John Lloyd retired, leaving co-head coach Brad Bissig to take over the job.
With the program dealing with so many curveballs in the past few months, Wednesday's cup victory was a needed boost. The game is typically played the day before Thanksgiving, but the seven-week delay didn’t make it feel any less special.
“It’s always on the goal sheet. We want to bring home the hardware, and want to bring home the trophy in that game,” Bissig said. “After losing last year down there in Ames, a lot of the returning players kind of had a sour taste in their mouth. They wanted to get some redemption on Ames, and take control of that.”
The Mohawks are 6-9 this season, good for seventh in the 12-team MHSHL, and are led on offense by Mason City native Nik Howell, and Central Springs’ Zak Molstad, whose respective totals of 19 and 15 goals both rank in the top 15 in the league.
Molstad admits that it does feel strange to not have Lloyd around this season. The longtime coach and mentor had been the team’s head coach since 1983 and was scheduled to step down after the season anyway, according to Bissig, but in the midst of the pandemic, the 84-year-old Lloyd announced his retirement at one of the team's early-season practices.
"When he came to practice that day and told us that he was going to retire, it was an emotional day," Molstad said. "We still miss him, but he still comes to most of the home games to support us, and we all say hi to him.”
While Lloyd is missed, the team is pretty happy with how their season has gone with Bissig at the helm.
The team’s six victories have already matched their win total from last season, where the team finished 6-25 overall.
On Saturday, the Mohawks traveled to Sioux City to take on the Metros, with the victory over Ames still providing them some emotional pep.
“I’m loving it,” Molstad said. “We’re doing pretty good, better than we’ve done the past couple years. The I-35 Cup meant a lot to us. It gave us energy, and we’re ready to go down to Sioux City to play a good game.”
The Mohawks play a two-game weekend series at Sioux City, scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Scores were not yet determined at press time.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.