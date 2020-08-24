Hometown hockey: Mason City native Nik Howell tries to earn spot on North Iowa Bulls

The weekend was full of chippy play on the ice with lots of pushing and shoving, and nearly every player got checked into the boards at some point in the day. While there was plenty of rough play, fights are kept to a minimum during the tryout season. Nobody wants to get a bad reputation, even if fighting is one of the players’ favorite parts of the game.

“I think it's an unwritten rule that you don’t fight, because you are just there to get looked at,” Howell said. “If you fight, they think maybe this kid is just a goon. But some teams want that goon on the second line that can beat some other people up if they touch their skill players. I have a cage (helmet) on, and I’ll still have a cage on this year, so I won’t be able to fight at all. It’s kind of a bummer.”

The biggest bummer of the year for the Bulls came back on March 13. The team finished the 2019-2020 regular season with a 38-7-2 record, won the NA3HL West title for the seventh time in its nine year existence, and was all set to play Alexandria in the Fraser Cup playoffs when the league canceled the remainder of the postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.