NAHL hockey: Missed opportunities cost North Iowa Bulls in 4-2 loss to St. Cloud Norsemen

The North Iowa Bulls’ offense sputtered against the St. Cloud Norsemen Saturday at Mason City Arena. The Bulls had a number of solid looks at the net in the first and third periods, but couldn’t cash in on enough of them to avoid a 4-2 loss.

North Iowa converted two of its 25 shots on goal, and St. Cloud made four of its 26 attempts. The Norsemen did not trail at any point during the contest.

“I think, when you work hard to generate chances and you don’t score, it’s a bit disheartening,” North Iowa head coach Todd Sanden said postgame. “It’s been a bit of a trend for us lately. We’ve been playing well, but we’re just not putting the puck in the net.”

St. Cloud goalkeeper Tomas Bolo played the entire game Saturday, racking up 23 saves. Bolo has faced 561 shots in 19 games this season and recorded 504 saves.

The Bulls scored their first goal with fewer than five minutes remaining in the opening frame. Forward Nolan Abraham put the puck in the back of the net during a five-on-four power play situation. Defenseman Jack Mesic and forward Logan Dombrowsky were both credited with assists.

Forward Jack Bisson scored the Bulls’ second goal of the game four minutes and 58 seconds into the third period. Bisson put the puck in the back of the net without assistance.

“We find a way,” Abraham said. “I mean, it gets a little frustrating when you run into a hot goalie. But we’ll bounce back, come back tomorrow, and light them up a little bit.”

North Iowa has now lost the first two legs of its three-game series against St. Cloud. The Norsemen defeated the Bulls, 4-3, on Friday at Municipal Athletic Center in Minnesota.

The Norsemen started Ethan Dahlmeir in goal in game one. He played all 60 minutes of the contest and made 25 saves.

North Iowa outshot St. Cloud, 28-20, and scored three goals Friday.

“You just got to keep grinding,” Sanden said of his team’s scoring issues. “You’ve got to keep working hard. You’ve got to trust that, if you do, you’re going to be rewarded for it.”

Big picture

The Bulls are now 17-17-2-0 on the season. They trail the North American Hockey League Central Division-leading Austin Bruins by 17 standings points.

The Bulls are trying to battle their way out of last place in the six-team division. The Bulls and the 17-16-2-2 Norsemen are currently sixth and fifth in the Central Division, respectively.

If the Bulls win the last game of their series with the Norsemen in regulation, they will be tied with St. Cloud in the division standings at 38 points.

“(A win) would be good, especially for the rankings” Abraham said. “It’d get us at least two points. Not what we wanted, but it would be good to come out with two.”

North Iowa is three standings points behind the fourth-place Bismarck Bobcats. The top four teams in the Central, Midwest, South, and East Divisions will all qualify for the 2023 Robertson Cup Playoffs.

Each division will hold a tournament and pit its top four teams against each other. The four squads that win their division tournaments will compete for a Robertson Cup Championship at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minnesota, in May.

Up next

North Iowa will try to prevent a St. Cloud sweep at MCA Sunday. Action will begin at 3:10 p.m. and stream live on HockeyTV.

The Bulls will play three consecutive games with the Bruins starting on Feb. 3. North Iowa will host the first contest and then travel to Riverside Arena in Minnesota for the last two.