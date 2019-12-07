When you first pull up to North Iowa Ice Arena, it can be easy to wonder if you’ve arrived at the wrong place.
A short, tan building, it doesn’t look like a place that has served as a hub for regional hockey for close to 40 years. Saturday night, fans of the North Iowa Bulls will get one last chance to say goodbye to the building they lovingly call “The Barn.”
The arena's first junior hockey game took place on Oct. 15, 1983, between the North Iowa Huskies and the Austin Mavericks of the USHL. The Huskies called The Barn home from 1983 to 1999.
After the Huskies' move to Cedar Rapids, the North Iowa Outlaws of the NAHL played at the arena from 2005-2010 before their move to Onalaska, Wisconsin.
From 2011 to present day, the North Iowa Bulls of the NA3HL have played their games in the building.
On Saturday night, the Bulls will play the Alexandria Blizzard in the team's 204th and final home game at The Barn. On Dec. 28, the Bulls will move into their sparkling new digs, the Mason City Multipurpose Arena, attached to the Southbridge Mall.
For Bulls’ head coach Todd Sanden, the move to the new arena is a welcome change, but one that comes with some nostalgia. Sanden has been the head coach of the team since its 2011 inception and has spent a lot of late nights and long days in the building.
“It’s been an amazing run here,” Sanden said. “From the first year where we made it to the West Division playoff finals, to year two winning a national championship and being in that game the following three years. The magic that has happened in this building, certainly the atmosphere has been a major part of it for us.”
Sanden has been around the building for many years, both as a player and as a coach. Since his re-arrival in Mason City in 2011, Sanden has grown to appreciate the intensity of the fans that crowd the building nightly. The arena is rather small and largely made out of metal, and is well-known around the NA3HL as a particularly tough place for opposing teams to play.
“The loudness of the place is definitely going to be missed,” second-year Bulls player Cam Fagerlee said. “Talking to some opponents after games, it’s one of the things they hate most about the place is how loud it is. So we’ve got to keep that tradition rolling in the new rink, for sure.”
The biggest constant when the Bulls talk about their fondness for The Barn is the fans. They know that the fan-base will be able to make an easy transition to the new facility, but they will still miss the old place. According to Sanden, the team has already seen an uptick in season tickets as fans prepare for the move.
While the new arena will provide many advantages, a lot of hockey memories are stored in The Barn.
One of Sanden’s favorite memories is the Bulls’ 2013 National Championship victory. The final game was played in Rochester, and after the win, the team drove home to a huge throng of fans waiting to greet them at the arena.
“That is a memory I don’t think I’ll ever forget,” Sanden said. “The Barn ties it all together with the community. This is where we started that thing off, and coming back to it again, it was just bananas with the people around us.”
Not only will the new Mason City Arena offer upgraded facilities for the fans and the team, it will also give the team a boost in recruiting new players. In the off-season, players would often ask Sanden to send pictures of the facility, which could be challenging when the ice was replaced with dirt and the locker rooms were not set up.
“On the hockey and recruiting side of it, there is a fair amount of kids out there that gravitate toward something fancy and something new,” Sanden said. “ Looking at this facility, it is going to have every amenity that a player is going to want. It should offer some advantages to us in that regard.”
This season, the Bulls have been playing very good hockey. At 18-3-2, North Iowa sits atop the NA3HL West Division standings. No matter where they play, if the Bulls are winning, the fans will come to see them play.
“It’s definitely a big attraction point for people,” second-year player Matt Dahlseide said. “On their weekend they come out. Some fans like to have a beer or two, and we definitely do a good job of making it fun to watch. We make the money’s worth for their tickets.”
On Dec. 28, the team will begin its new chapter, when the Bulls play their first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena, also against Alexandria. The Bulls have gotten to tour the facility several times, and have been blown away by what they saw.
The Barn however, will always hold a special place in their heart.
“We’re going to miss this place,” Sanden said. “When you look at the shape of the building and the equipment that is running it, it’s all obsolete. There would be a huge financial need to get it up to speed and get it to be a more functional facility.”
The old arena has played host to approximately 780 junior league hockey games, including four USHL All-Star games, and several national championships. For the players and coaches that have been involved in North Iowa hockey, it is a place with a lot of wonderful memories.
“The building, for all it looks like, has had some pretty awesome moments in it,” Sanden said. “Obviously, it’s time for a transition to a newer, different facility, but there is probably some ghosts running around that could tell some pretty wicked stories about this place.”
