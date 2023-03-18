Mitch Day played with an edge on Friday. The North Iowa Bulls’ goaltender entered his team’s matchup with the Aberdeen Wings down a tooth.

One of the pearly whites on the left side of Day’s mouth was knocked out during the Bulls’ practice on Thursday night. The 21-year-old quickly shrugged off the injury, leading his team to a 4-2 victory over Aberdeen at Mason City Arena about 24 hours later.

Day deflected 15 of the 17 shots he faced Friday, playing all 60 minutes of the contest. In a postgame interview, Day downplayed the gap in his smile.

“Tough one,” Day said. “I had a flipper, but I recently lost it. So, nothing too crazy.”

A flipper is a type of temporary dental implant hockey players commonly receive. According to Pumphrey Periodontics, Flippers function more like dentures and do not reinjure the mouth if they fall out, unlike traditional dental implants.

The Bulls followed their goalie’s lead, putting together a gritty defensive performance against the Wings. North Iowa held Aberdeen to six shots or fewer in all three periods.

“The boys just played excellent in front of me,” Day said. “They made it simple. They kept it easy, got pucks in deep when they needed to, got pucks out when they needed to. So, it was really easy. I was really able to see pucks. They made it really easy for me tonight.”

Day let up two goals in a 75-second stretch at the beginning third period. The rookie held the Wings scoreless for the first 43 minutes of the game.

The Wings’ back-to-back scores kicked off a third period that featured five goals. Aberdeen led, 2-1, with 15:09 remaining in the game.

North Iowa responded to Aberdeen’s run with a burst of its own. Defensemen Joe Sweeney and Landon Peterson put the puck in the back of the net once each in a 45-second span. The consecutive scores helped North Iowa recapture a 3-2 lead with just over 11 minutes left on the clock.

Forward Max Scott ultimately sealed the game for the Bulls, scoring on an empty net with fewer than two minutes to play.

Before the third period, Aberdeen goaltender Cole Moore did an excellent job slowing North Iowa’s offensive attack. Moore successfully defended 26 of the Bulls’ first 27 attempts.

Moore’s squad was outshot, 27-11, in the first two periods of the game. Aberdeen, however, only trailed 1-0 when the third frame started.

North Iowa ultimately put up 40 shots on the game, and Moore couldn’t keep the floodgates closed as the clock began to wind down in the third.

“For the shots that we had, we probably should’ve scored more goals,” North Iowa head coach Todd Sanden said postgame. “We’re excited with the victory and staying in the hunt in the playoffs. We’ll take it, but I think we can be a little bit better if we just capitalize on our opportunities.”

Big picture

Friday’s win gives North Iowa a big advantage in the race to the Robertson Cup Playoffs. The Bulls (27-21-2-1) are now tied for second place in the six-team NAHL Central Division. The top four teams in each division qualify for the postseason.

North Iowa still has work to do. The Bulls and St. Cloud Norsemen both have 57 points in the standings. The Wings and Minot Minotauros aren’t far behind the Bulls and Norsemen with 55 and 52 standings points, respectively.

“You just gotta keep winning in this division,” Sanden said. “You can go from second to the basement just getting swept on a weekend. So, just figuring out how to collect points every weekend is huge in this division.”

North Iowa has won eight of its last 10 games, downing Minot, St. Cloud and Aberdeen in the process. The Bulls’ recent stretch of wins helped them crawl out of last place in their division. The Bulls were in sixth in the Central Division with a 17-17-2-0 record on Jan. 29.

“These guys have been playing really good hockey for about 16 weeks,” Sanden said. “They weren’t getting the benefit of wins in the early part of it. Their process and their structure has been very dialed ... They knew it was only a matter of time because we were doing stuff the right way. We were playing the right way. We’re trusting in each other and trusting the process. It’s super hard to win in this league, but our guys stuck with it. Now, we’re benefitting a little bit from that.”

Up next

North Iowa will play the second leg of its doubleheader against Aberdeen Saturday at 7:10 p.m. at Mason City Arena. The contest will stream live on hockeytv.com.