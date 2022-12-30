NAHL Hockey: North Iowa Bulls set for big home weekend against division leaders

MASON CITY – North Iowa Bulls head coach Todd Sanden did not deliver a sugar-coated message to his team upon its return from winter break.

It was a simple and to the point as he basically said if you want to be the best you have to play the best and beat the best.

This weekend, beginning tonight in Austin in the first of a three-game North American Hockey League series, the Bulls will get that opportunity.

The Bruins lead the NAHL Central with 41 points. North Iowa stands tied for third win Minot with 28.

“There is not an easy weekend in the Central Division in the North American Hockey League,” Sanden said. “You might as well come out of your break and play the top team in your division, get challenged right away.

“Austin is a well-balanced, well-coached team. We will have to be on the top of our game to take points from them.”

The final two games of the series will be at the Mason City Ice Arena Saturday and Sunday.

The Bulls have not played since a 4-3 loss in St. Cloud to the Norsemen on Dec. 17, and have not had a home game since it lost 5-4 to Austin on Nov. 26. North Iowa has played just three times in the month of December and had a Dec. 15 home game with St. Cloud postponed because of a winter storm that hit the Mason City area.

At 13-12-2-0 overall, Sanden likes where his young Bulls team is sitting at the halfway point of the season. North Iowa is currently sitting in a playoff spot and have plenty of time to move up in the standings. It trails Aberdeen by five points for second.

“So we are happy to be in a playoff spot, and obviously, us coaches, we’d like to be at the top of it," Sanden said. "But there are plenty of games left and we are in a good spot.”

Sanden added he has been pleased by his veteran players – Byron Hartley, Logan Dombrowski, Max Scott, Justin Mexico, Joe Sweeney and Jack Mesic -- and how they have played considering they carry a huge burden of bringing a young team around, getting them up to speed and getting them ready to play every night.

“We are definitely the youngest team in our division and one of the youngest teams in the NAHL,” Sanden said. “Right now, we are looking for our guys, looking for some of those younger guys to turn some corners and be a bit more reliable offensively and defensively.

“We are in a good spot, maybe a better spot than we were a year ago just with the caliber of players we have here now and the strides and steps they have made in the first half.”

While the challenge this weekend is great, Sanden says his team is capable of winning and will receive a huge boost from playing in front of their home crowd.

“I think our effort execution and structure have been sound,” Sanden said of analyzing the first half of the season. “Even as young as we are we can be a formidable team. When we do things the right way and play the right way, we have a good chance to win every night.”

Tickets are still available for this weekend’s games and can be purchased online at www.northiowabulls.com/tickets or by calling 641-423-4625.

PHOTOS: North Iowa Bulls Practice 122922-spt-north iowa bulls-3 122922-spt-north iowa bulls-0 122922-spt-north iowa bulls-1 122922-spt-north iowa bulls-5 122922-spt-north iowa bulls-2 122922-spt-north iowa bulls-7 122922-spt-north iowa bulls-6