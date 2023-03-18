Byron Hartley never lost faith in his team. Two months ago, the North Iowa Bulls were in last place in the NAHL Central Division.

North Iowa's record was 17-17-2-0 on Jan. 29. The Bulls have since rallied their way to 28-21-2-1.

North Iowa has won 11 of its last 15 games. Hartley and company have also strung together five consecutive victories, counting the 4-2 and 4-0 wins they picked up against the Aberdeen Wings on Friday and Saturday at Mason City Arena.

"Personally, I never had a doubt," said Hartley, who scored one of North Iowa's goals Saturday. "I knew what we had in the room. I knew the group we had, the leadership we had. Guys from first line to fourth line, every guy was buying into the same thing."

The Bulls have quickly risen up the standings because nine of their last eleven victories have come against the three teams they're neck-and-neck with in the Central Division — the Wings, Minot Minotauros and St. Cloud Norsemen.

With eight games left on its schedule, North Iowa is tied for second in the division with St. Cloud. The Bulls and Norsemen have racked up 59 standings points each this season.

"The guys are bought into the group," North Iowa head coach Todd Sanden said. "They're having a ton of fun together. They're just playing hard for each other."

North Iowa probably won't be able to climb to the top of the division before the end of the season. The Austin Bruins (32-13-3-5) sit atop the central with 72 standings points. The Bulls have, however, won two of their last four matchups with the Bruins.

The Bulls and Norsemen have yet to clinch spots in the Robertson Cup Playoffs. Fourth-place Aberdeen and fifth-place Minot could still catch North Iowa and St. Cloud. The Wings and Minotauros have 55 and 52 points in the standings, respectively.

The top four teams in each of the NAHL's four divisions make the postseason. Austin is the only team in the central that has officially secured a playoff spot.

"I'd be remiss if I said we're not always looking at the standings," Sanden said. "Your goal here is to get in a playoff spot and try to go on a Robertson Cup run. The longer you play, the more opportunities kids get. We're absolutely watching the standings daily."

When the regular season concludes, the top four teams in the central division will compete in a postseason tournament. The winner of the event will have a chance to play for the Robertson Cup at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minnesota, in May.

Though the Bulls could have a postseason run ahead of them, they're remaining focused on more immediate objectives. North Iowa will play Minot at home on March 24 and 25. The Bulls will then close the regular season out with six consecutive games against the Bismarck Bobcats. Bismarck is currently in last place in the Central Division.

"Obviously, you gotta get more wins," Hartley said. "You know, goal is just keep going. You want to get home-ice advantage in the playoffs — that'd be great. We want to see this place full-house. Going into the playoffs, I feel like no team can play with us when our fanbase is going. We have the best fans in the world. We just gotta keep going."

If the season ended today, the Bulls would play the Norsemen in the first round of the postseason. North Iowa is 1-6 against St. Cloud this season. The Bulls split their last doubleheader against the Norsemen, picking up a 3-1 win on March 5 and suffering a 5-2 loss on March 4.