JUNIOR HOCKEY

Junior Hockey: North Iowa scores shootout win over Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. – Landon MacDonald and Max Scott scored shootout goals, and Mitch Day made saves in the shootout as the North Iowa Bulls topped the Bismarck Bobcats, 2-1, Friday in North American Hockey League action.

The Bulls were out-shot, 41-30, in the game, but Day made 41 saves to help North Iowa open their three-game road swing to Bismarck with a victory.

The Bobcats scored just 3 minutes and 13 seconds into the game, but it took only 30 seconds for North Iowa to answer as Blake Johnson scored his third of the season on assists from Simone Dadie and Joe Sweeney.

After those two goals there was no scoring over the final 64 minutes plus overtime.

SCORE BY PERIODS

North Iowa;1;0;0;0;1  -- 2

Bismarck;1;0;0;0;0  -- 1

FIRST PERIOD 1. Bismarck, Kyle Doll (Chase Beacom, Nick Baer), 3:13, 2. North Iowa, Blake Johnson (Simone Dadie, Joe Sweeney), 3:43. Penalties – Logan Dombrowsky, NI (hooking), :13.

SECOND PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Johnson, NI (roughing), 12:11, Logan Valkama, Bis (roughing), 12:11, Baer, Bis (hooking), 13:07, Christian Heckman< NI (roughing), 17:37, Erik Atchison, Bis (double minor roughing), 17:37.

THIRD PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Dadie, NI (holding), 8:47, Jake McLean, Bis (cross checking), 18:46, Dombrowwsky, NI (hooking), 19:54.

OVERTIME – No scoring. Penalties – None.

SHOTS ON GOAL

North Iowa;8;8;11;2; -- 30

Bismarck;15;9;13;4  -- 41

Goalies – North Iowa, Mitch Day (40 saves). Bismarck, Linards Lipskis (28 saves).

New North Iowa Bulls logo
