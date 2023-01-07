 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Junior Hockey: North Iowa drops 3-1 decision to Bismarck

  • Updated
  • 0

MASON CITY – Bismarck scored once in each period as it downed North Iowa, 3-1, Friday in a North American Hockey League game at the Mason City Ice Arena.

The Bulls fell behind early when the Bobcats got a Alexander Palchik goal just 5 minutes and 33 seconds into the game.

North Iowa tied it on Max Scott’s 14th goal, a power play tally with 2:59 left in the first on assists from Byron Hartley (15th) and Logan Dombrowsky (19th).

But Bismarck got a goal from Patrick Johnson with 9:01 left and that proved to be the game winner as the Bulls dropped their second straight to fall to 15-14-2-0.

The Bobcats and North Iowa tangle again tonight at 7:10 at the Ice Arena.

Bismarck 3, North Iowa 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Bismarck;1;1;1  -- 3

North Iowa;1;0;0  -- 1

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Bismarck, Alexander Palchik (Calvin Hanson, Chase Beacom), 5:33, 2. North Iowa, Max Scott (Byron Hartley, Logan Dombrowsky), 17:01, pp. Penalties – Luke Baker, NI (high sticking), 9:28, Aidan Shirey, Bis (holding), 15:42.

SECOND PERIOD – 3. Bismarck, Patrick Johnson (Jake McLean, Vertti Jantunen), 10:59. Penalties – Landon Peterson, NI (tripping), 8:54, Baker, NI (tripping), 12:22.

THIRD PERIOD – 4. Bismarck, Julian Beaumont, Drew Holt, McLean), 4:19. Penalties – Landon Fleming, Bis (tripping), 12:03.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Bismarck;6;18;8 – 32

North Iowa;12;5;6 – 23

Goalies – Bismarck, Hunter Garvey (22 saves). North Iowa, Mitch Day (29 saves).

