Junior Hockey: North Iowa drops 3-1 decision to Bismarck

MASON CITY – Bismarck scored once in each period as it downed North Iowa, 3-1, Friday in a North American Hockey League game at the Mason City Ice Arena.

The Bulls fell behind early when the Bobcats got a Alexander Palchik goal just 5 minutes and 33 seconds into the game.

North Iowa tied it on Max Scott’s 14th goal, a power play tally with 2:59 left in the first on assists from Byron Hartley (15th) and Logan Dombrowsky (19th).

But Bismarck got a goal from Patrick Johnson with 9:01 left and that proved to be the game winner as the Bulls dropped their second straight to fall to 15-14-2-0.

The Bobcats and North Iowa tangle again tonight at 7:10 at the Ice Arena.