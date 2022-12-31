Junior Hockey: Bulls top Austin, 3-2, in OT thriller

AUSTIN, Minn – Nolan Abraham scored 3 minutes and 44 seconds into overtime as the North Iowa Bulls opened a three-game North American Hockey League series with the Austin Bruins by winning 3-2 Friday night.

Abraham scored his fourth goal of the season on an assist from Max Scott.

Abraham also assisted on the Bulls first goal of the game in the second period that tied the score at 1-all.

Trailing 2-1 in the third, North Iowa tied it and forced overtime when Simone Dadie scored his second of the game on assists from Byron Hartley and Ryan Winklebleck with 12:17 left in the game.

Mitch Day made 38 saves to earn the victory in net.

The Bruins and Bulls play again tonight at the Mason City Ice Arena in a 7:10 p.m. first faceoff.

SCORE BY PERIODS

North Iowa;0;1;1;1 -- 3

Austin;1;1;0;0 – 2

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Austin, Gavin Morrissey (Josh Giuliani, James Goffredo), 8:54, pp. Penalties – Landon MacDonald, NI (slashing), 7:48, Giuseppe Fiorillo, Austin (checking from behind), 13:31.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. North Iowa, Simone Dadie (Jack Mesic, Nolan Abraham), 2:27, 3. Austin, Dylan Cook (Ocean Wallace, Goffredo), 5:10, pp. Penalties – Paavo Hitunen, NI (tripping), 3:15, Joe Sweeney, NI (boarding), 11:28, Wallace, Austin (hooking), 15:15, Max Scott, NI (tripping), 17:57.

THIRD PERIOD – 4. North Iowa, Dadie (Byron Hartley, Ryan Winklebleck), 7:43. Penalties – Matys Brassard, Austin (high sticking), 4:16, Christian Heckman, NI (tripping), 16:11.

OVERTIME – 5. North Iowa, Abraham (Scott), 3:44. Penalties – None.

SHOTS ON GOAL

North Iowa;6;7;8;3 -- 24

Austin;16;12;12;0 – 40

Goalies – North Iowa, Mitch Day (38 saves). Austin, Ethan Robertson (21 saves).