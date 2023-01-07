 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Junior Hockey: Bulls blank Bismarck

  • 0

MASON CITY – Nolan Abraham scored his six goal of the season with 9 minutes and 56 seconds left in the third as the North Iowa Bulls road the back of Stefan Carney’s shutout to beat the Bismarck Bobcats, 2-0, in North American Hockey League action Saturday in front of 1,439 fans at the Mason City Ice Arena.

Carney made 30 saves to earn his first career NAHL shutout.

Simone Dadie (8th) and Landon Peterson (2nd) both assisted on Abraham’s goal.

The Bulls scored an empty net goal with 12 seconds left as Blake Ulve scored his second of the season on assists from Carter Theissen (4th) and Max Scott (9th).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News