Junior Hockey: Bulls blank Bismarck

MASON CITY – Nolan Abraham scored his six goal of the season with 9 minutes and 56 seconds left in the third as the North Iowa Bulls road the back of Stefan Carney’s shutout to beat the Bismarck Bobcats, 2-0, in North American Hockey League action Saturday in front of 1,439 fans at the Mason City Ice Arena.
Carney made 30 saves to earn his first career NAHL shutout.
Simone Dadie (8th) and Landon Peterson (2nd) both assisted on Abraham’s goal.
The Bulls scored an empty net goal with 12 seconds left as Blake Ulve scored his second of the season on assists from Carter Theissen (4th) and Max Scott (9th).