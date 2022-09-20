Deeper roster, new assistants the main changes in Bulls quest for NAHL playoffs

When the final horn sounded on the North Iowa Bulls' inaugural season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), it was an eerie feeling.

Its longtime head coach and general manager Todd Sanden was absent from the playoffs. Captain Jack Mesic, one of a handful of guys that have been in the organization for multiple years, had an early offseason.

"It was definitely an eye-opener," Mesic said. "We should have been a playoff team 100 percent. It is a crazy feeling and it just goes to show you how good this division is.

"You always got to bring it your all and if you don't, you'll be out of luck."

The Bulls finished 22-28 overall with four overtime losses and six shootout setbacks. They were last in the Central Division, yet were nine points away from securing a top-four finish in the division and a playoff spot.

For as much as they were inconsistent, Sanden could grasp that silver lining.

"It is not like that we weren't in the hunt for it," Sanden said. "Taking what I learned from last year, hopefully we feel like we're in a better position. Were deeper at all positions right now than we were at the end of last year."

Now, North Iowa has retooled its roster and brought in two new assistant coaches that have a new system and a new energy.

If the NAHL Showcase was any indication, the additions of Logan Murphy and Redmond Brow to the bench may be what the Bulls need to spark a rebound season.

They went 3-1 at the showcase and all three victories were clean sheets. Erik Chaffe had two of them and Mitch Day had the other one.

"It was a phenomenal start compared to last year," forward and the other captain Max Scott said. "Kind of kept everyone organized on the ice. Having two new brains on the bench helps with that a lot."

There's an exact balance on the roster between 15 rookies and 15 veterans. Sanden feels extremely confident about this batch of newcomers since he recruited them and they fit what he wants in a player.

Particularly on the blue line.

Sanden admitted he didn't deal for a veteran at the trade deadline last winter because he wanted to stick with his core.

"We got those guys a lot of extra ice time," Sanden said. "Maybe a guy or two gets you over the hump, but we wanted to stay invested in that young group to hopefully translate into this year."

Mesic and Joey Potter headline that unit in their mindset to be much more sound as North Iowa gave up 234 goals last season, third highest in the league.

"Our blue line will be very good," Mesic said. "It is allowing us to flow better and stop guys much easier. We're feeling pretty good about it."

There's depth for the defensemen. Six of the nine on the current roster are southpaws and rookie Landon Peterson is the biggest at 6-foot-5 and 205-pounds.

Eight of them are at least 5-10 and Christian Heckman isn't a push-over at 5-8, 180.

"We're deeper," Sanden said.

Three of the Bulls top point scorers from last season are gone, but forwards Byron Hartley and Logan Dombrowsky return. Hartley has the most goals back in the fold at 20 and Dombrowsky the highest number of assists with 25.

At the showcase, nine players notched at least a goal. Justin Mexico and Cayden Casey each visited the red light district twice.

"We got a solid group," Scott said. "I'm very confident in our ability."

The departures of Carter Rapalje and others leave goals to be scored. Hartley, Hunter Bulger, Mexico, Scott and Dombrowsky are the returners that could vie for the team lead.

North Iowa had zero problems in a lot of games scoring, averaging 3.2 goals per game and the 194 total was the third highest in the division.

"A lot of guys are going to benefit points-wise and goals-wise," Scott said.

The one setback for the Bulls was the power play. It converted on just 12.2 percent of their power play opportunities, the worst mark in the league. It is an area Sanden believes will be fixed.

"I don't think it necessarily was a personnel issue," he said. "I think the kids gripped their sticks a little bit tighter and every opportunity that doesn't go in, weighs a bit more heavily. It is going to have to be better."

With Brow on staff, coupled with his stop prior to Mason City being the Director of Goaltending for the Windy City Storm program, Chaffe and Day are in good hands.

At least, that's what Sanden is counting on. He feels comfortable with either goalie if they get the call to be in net.

So too do the defensemen in front of them.

"I think they've been amazing so far, I've shown a lot of trust in both," Mesic said. "They're great guys too. It is pretty much what you want."

North Iowa opens its Central Division slate with two road games versus the Minot Minotauros this weekend. Its home opener at the Mason City Arena is October 1 against the Austin Bruins.

The top goal for the Bulls is to get back to the playoffs. They view 2021-22 as an aberration, rather than a new consistent with their second season in the NAHL officially underway.

No one is expecting a quicker offseason for the second year in a row.

"Go for the Robertson Cup, that's what it is all about," Scott said. "I know our team is prepared for the challenge; hoping Sanden is excited to get another shot at this."