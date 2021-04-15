'We want it more': North Iowa Bulls ready to fight for Fraser Cup

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s definitely exciting for sure,” team captain Sean Sullivan said. “We’ve been working hard all year to get to this point. It’s finally come and we get the opportunity. Especially because last year, the season got cut short right as we were supposed to play our first playoff game.”

The Bulls seemed poised to make a deep postseason run in 2020, but didn’t get that chance as the postseason was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, Sullivan says the guys have managed to stay away from the coronavirus and the quarantines and game cancellations that would have come with it.

Outside of COVID-19, this season was celebrated as the 10th year of the Bulls organization in Mason City. What better way to cap off the season labeled as the “Decade of Dominance” than a championship?

“We want it more than other teams," Sullivan said. "And I think that will carry into this weekend."

The Bulls start their weekend with a game against the Sheridan Hawks on Friday, then continue against the Northeast Generals on Saturday. The top two teams from the Bulls’ pool will move on and play on Sunday in the semifinals.