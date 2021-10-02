Toros earn first road win of season, remain unbeaten

In a battle of the top two teams in the NA3HL West Division, the Mason City Toros went on the road and earned a hard fought 2-1 road win Friday night over the previously unbeaten Granite City Lumberjacks.

In three games, the Toros are 3-0. Their goalie Ryan Wright stopped 30 of 31 shots as their defense turned in their best performance of the season.

Mason City struck first at the 10 minute, 54 mark of the first period as Carter Newpower netted his fourth goal of the campaign to give it a 1-0 lead and made it stick into the second period.

Jack Champion, who assisted Newpower's goal, had the favor returned to him at the 7:08 mark of the second to put the Toros up 2-0.

Granite City cut its deficit in half with a Brock Masseth goal nearly three minutes later and its offense put up 18 shots in the third period to just two from the Toros, but it wasn't enough to net an equalizer.

The two sides went a combined 0-for-7 on the power play and were dealt with 11 total penalties, four of them were two-minute minors for roughing.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

