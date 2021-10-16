Three-goal second period spurs Toros past WarHawks

Carter Newpower found the back of the net twice to match Jack Campion for the team lead in goals as Mason City erupted offensively to dispatch Willmar 6-1 at the Willmar Civic Center Arena on Friday night.

Despite getting out shot 48-38, the Toros (4-3) were not out scored.

Campion gave Mason City the lead with his sixth goal of the season at the 11 minute, 7 second mark of the first period and it never trailed from that point on.

Newpower scored the final goal of the second period at 3:26 past Will Kunka then at 3:39 of the third, he shot one past WarHawks backup netminder Will Pinney.

Newpower and Campion each have six goals for the Toros.

Cal Levis and Luke Robertson scored within almost two minutes a part from each other to make the lead 3-0 in the early portion of the second period. Rex Staudacher capped the outburst with a goal in the third.

Eleven skaters have found the net at least once for Mason City through seven games this season. Its goalie Erik Chaffe finished with 47 saves to earn his second win of the season.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

