The champions return: Fans greet North Iowa Bulls as they return to Mason City

As Sean Sullivan got off the bus at the Mason City Multipurpose Arena on Tuesday hoisting the Fraser Cup, North Iowa Bulls fans showed their appreciation with loud cheers, high fives and cowbells.

A lot of cowbells.

The Bulls completed a dream season by winning the North American Tier 3 Hockey League Fraser Cup Championship tournament on Monday, shaking off what looked to be a daunting task as the team came into the tournament as the sixth seed.

Four games against four different opponents later, the Bulls finished the championship weekend by defeating the No.1-seed Rochester Grizzlies, 5-1, on Monday to raise the Fraser Cup for the first time since 2016 and fourth time in the organization’s history.

North Iowa capped its “Decade of Dominance” with its fourth national championship – the Bulls previously won USA Hockey national titles in 2013 and 2015, and a de facto national title in 2016 after the cancellation of the USA Hockey championship tournament the previous year.

Annalisa Sampson rang her cowbell when the team bus arrived, and later inside, she made the rounds getting her Bulls jersey and her team poster signed by the champions. Her favorite was Garrett Freeman.