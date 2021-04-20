 Skip to main content
The champions return: Fans greet North Iowa Bulls as they return to Mason City
The champions return: Fans greet North Iowa Bulls as they return to Mason City

As Sean Sullivan got off the bus at the Mason City Multipurpose Arena on Tuesday hoisting the Fraser Cup, North Iowa Bulls fans showed their appreciation with loud cheers, high fives and cowbells.

A lot of cowbells. 

Bulls homecoming-1

Fans greet the North Iowa Bulls as they step off the bus Tuesday at the Mason City Multipurpose Arena, a day after winning the North American Tier 3 Hockey League Fraser Cup Championship.

The Bulls completed a dream season by winning the North American Tier 3 Hockey League Fraser Cup Championship tournament on Monday, shaking off what looked to be a daunting task as the team came into the tournament as the sixth seed.

Four games against four different opponents later, the Bulls finished the championship weekend by defeating the No.1-seed Rochester Grizzlies, 5-1, on Monday to raise the Fraser Cup for the first time since 2016 and fourth time in the organization’s history.

North Iowa capped its “Decade of Dominance” with its fourth national championship – the Bulls previously won USA Hockey national titles in 2013 and 2015, and a de facto national title in 2016 after the cancellation of the USA Hockey championship tournament the previous year.

Bulls homecoming-2

North Iowa Bulls forward Garrett Freeman signs the jersey of Annalisa Sampson on Tuesday at the Mason City Multipurpose Arena as fans welcomed back the North American Tier 3 Hockey League Fraser Cup champions.

Annalisa Sampson rang her cowbell when the team bus arrived, and later inside, she made the rounds getting her Bulls jersey and her team poster signed by the champions. Her favorite was Garrett Freeman.

"I do sports for Special Olympics and he has my number (9), so I wanted him to sign my jersey," Sampson said. "I've been a fan since they were the Outlaws and this is a great moment."

Bulls homecoming-3

North Iowa Bulls captain Sean Sullivan holds the Fraser Cup after stepping off the team bus to a cheering crowd Tuesday at the Mason City Multipurpose Arena.

Many of the more than 250 people who converged on the arena sought out players for autographs, while others had their photos taken with the Fraser Cup.

Crystal Walker and her son, Michael, were excited to take a photo with the Fraser Cup.

"I've been a fan for five years now and this is very cool," Crystal Walker said. "We love to support them."

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556. 

