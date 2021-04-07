North Iowa Bulls prepare for ninth straight division final series

Trailing 1-0 in its opening West Division semifinal series against the Alexandria Blizzard, things were looking grim for the North Iowa Bulls NA3HL hockey team heading into last Saturday's matchup on the road at Alexandria.

North Iowa had just lost a 2-1 overtime heartbreaker in Mason City the night before and faced elimination with one more loss.

But, with their backs against the wall, the Bulls didn't quit.

North Iowa earned a 5-1 win on Saturday night and came back with a 3-1 victory on Sunday night to win the series, 2-1, and advance to its ninth consecutive division finals.

Head coach Todd Sanden was proud of how his team stuck it out and grinded after initially trailing in the series.

"We felt our players were very good in all three of the semifinal games against Alexandria," Sanden said. "Alexandria has a veteran team that given opportunities has the ability to beat you. Our team stuck to the game plan and executed enough to get the back to back wins to close out the series."

The celebration for getting back to a ninth consecutive division finals was short-lived, however, as the Bulls have now fully shifted their focus to the upcoming weekend series against the Willmar Warhawks.